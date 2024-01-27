In the High Tatras, they increased the accommodation tax

#High #Tatras #increased #accommodation #tax

VYSOKÉ TATRAS: In the town of Vysoké Tatry, the local tax for accommodation will increase with effect from March 1 of this year. It is paid by guests in accommodation facilities for every single overnight stay during their stay in the mountains. The fee will rise from the current two euros to 3.50 euros, which is a 75 percent increase.

By voting on a new generally binding regulation regulating this tax, the city councilors in the High Tatras decided in mid-December last year. The original proposal of the self-government envisaged an increase of up to four euros. Spa guests who are recommended for a medical stay in the High Tatras by their attending physician will be entitled to a 50 percent discount on accommodation tax.

They submitted a complaint to the prosecutor

Hoteliers do not like the fee increase and criticize it. The High Tatras Tourism Association, which covers more than 200 Tatra entrepreneurs, announced shortly after the accommodation tax increase that it would submit an initiative to review the legality of the adopted regulation. In the middle of January of this year, the Tatrans actually turned to the District Prosecutor’s Office in Poprad.

“In the opinion of the association, the illegality consists in the fact that the procedure for adopting a generally binding regulation (VZN) was not in accordance with the provisions of the rules of procedure of the Vysoké Tatry City Council, namely in the part related to the procedure for adopting the VZN, as a result of which there was a violation of the Act on municipal establishment,” writes the High Tatras Tourism Association in its motion.

In general, if the prosecutor’s office detects a violation of the law, it issues a so-called prosecutor’s protest. The city council then negotiates about it, with the idea that it will either comply with the protest and cancel the relevant generally binding regulation, or modify it in accordance with the law, or not comply with it.

If, on the basis of the prosecutor’s protest, the city council does not cancel an illegal generally binding regulation that is in conflict with the law, the prosecutor can submit a motion to the court to cancel the generally binding regulation.

The result of the review will be respected

In the case of the High Tatras, it is one of the most visited tourist destinations in Slovakia – both in summer and winter. The municipality defends the increase in the fee by several times increased costs, for example, for landscaping, maintenance of sidewalks and roads, garbage collection, or operation of public lighting. The mayor of Tatra respects the submission of an initiative to the prosecutor’s office.

“It is their opinion, I will not comment further on it. The city council took place in a standard way. Both a controller and a lawyer were present there to supervise its progress and voting. Let the competent independent bodies decide about it. We will respect the final result and adapt to it,” says the mayor of the High Tatras, Jozef Štefaňák.

The Tatra Town Hall decided to increase the accommodation tax in order to maintain a high standard of municipal services for tourists and to cover the rising costs, since it cannot finance them from the contribution of share taxes per inhabitant. Štefaňák explains the situation using the example of the central Tatra settlement of Starý Smokovec, where only 40 residents are registered as permanent residents, but tens of thousands of visitors arrive every year.

“The city maintains kilometers of sidewalks there, has to take away waste from garbage cans, mow the grass in the summer, light up at night. 99 percent of the users of these services in the entire city are tourists and not local residents, so we started to transfer the burden of these services to tourists by increasing the accommodation tax,” explains Štefaňák.

Stays will become more expensive, there is a risk of tourists being displaced

Owners of accommodation facilities in the Tatras, on the other hand, talk about the fact that the stays of tourists in the mountains become more expensive and there is a risk of their outflow to the foothills, where the municipalities collect a much lower fee for accommodation than in the High Tatras.

“We discussed several times, tried to convince the city with arguments, but to no avail. Despite the honest payment of the local tax, with an overpayment compared to the expectation of more than half a million euros for 2023, the city of Vysoké Tatry has decided that it wants to collect even more from those who already pay honestly today and forget about those who do not pay at all. We believe that the prosecutor will file a protest and the generally binding regulation will have to be approved anew,” says Matej Matejka, chairman of the board of the High Tatras Tourism Association and manager of the Tatra hotel chain Aplend.

Hoteliers fear a situation where the new fee may discourage many tourists from visiting the Tatras. A family of five who will visit the High Tatras after March 1, 2024, will pay almost 90 euros for the accommodation fee for five nights, which is almost 40 euros more than before.

With the new ministry, they will increase the selection control

The mayor of the High Tatras announces that the city, in cooperation with the future Ministry of Tourism, will shed light on tax evasion when collecting the fee. According to Štefaňák, there is no danger that the accommodation tax collection will paradoxically decrease after the increase in the fee due to the fact that part of the entrepreneurs will stop recognizing the guests staying.

“We are negotiating the introduction of the so-called Croatian model of control, which means that high fines and sanctions will be introduced against tax defaulters, which will be liquidating, and therefore it is not worth cheating them. They also went through this in Croatia, many people there even lost their tourist properties in foreclosures. And today tourism there makes up almost 25 percent of the gross domestic product,” concludes Štefaňák.

However, paying the local tax for accommodation brings an advantage for tourists in the city of Vysoké Tatry, which is automatic insurance in the event of an intervention by the Mountain Rescue Service. The Tatra Information Office reminds that this insurance applies only to official, tourist marked routes. It does not cover, for example, ascents to peaks accompanied by a mountain guide. In that case, tourists must also take out additional insurance.

At the same time, not only the city of Vysoké Tatry, but also the surrounding municipalities reached out to increase the accommodation tax. For example, the municipality of Ždiar increased this fee from 80 cents to two euros, and the popular municipality of Veľký Slavkov from 75 cents to one euro. On the other hand, the municipality of Štrba, under which the visited Tatra settlement of Štrbské Pleso falls, did not increase the tax and this year also collects a fee of two euros per night.

