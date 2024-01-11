“In the last decade, the Portuguese business sector has been involved in an increasing process of digitalization”, highlights Ricardo J. Machado

#decade #Portuguese #business #sector #involved #increasing #process #digitalization #highlights #Ricardo #Machado

In the new business reality, digitalization is essential to boost the growth and efficiency of organizations. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, the ability to adopt and integrate digital technologies becomes crucial to survival and success in the marketplace.

Executive Digest spoke with Ricardo J. Machado, who leads the CCG/ZGDV Institute, one of the most renowned Technology and Innovation Centers in the country in the area of ​​Information and Communication Technologies, to understand how technologies and digitalization can boost the company growth.

He has been President of the CCG/ZGDV since 2020 and responsible for the creation, in 2008, of one of its current research and innovation departments. For more than three decades he has dedicated his work to education, research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

How can CCG/ZGDV research help companies address specific challenges in their sectors, such as optimizing processes, reducing costs or improving efficiency?

By developing applied research in the field of computer graphics, ubiquitous computing, person-machine interaction and information engineering, the CCG/ZGDV Institute has the capacity to help companies remain competitive, innovative and adapted to constantly evolving technological changes, namely with regard to the design and prototyping of new processes, services and high-value products for the digital economy. Globally, CCG/ZGDV improves the efficiency of organizations through the prototyping and integration of emerging technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and real-time data analysis, the development of data visualization tools to facilitate decision making and the design of virtual/augmented reality solutions for training workers in procedurally complex operations. In these contexts, CCG/ZGDV typically develops advanced algorithms to optimize business processes, prototypes automation solutions based on artificial intelligence to improve operational efficiency and applies new visualization and data analysis techniques to identify bottlenecks (bottlenecks) and areas of process improvement, reducing the operating costs of organizations through the efficient management of resources, such as energy, raw materials, or labor.

How do you analyze the national business fabric with regard to the implementation of technologies and digitalization to improve processes?

In the last decade, the Portuguese business community has been involved in an increasing process of digitalizing its activities, not only to improve and make its processes more efficient, but also to mark its presence in the digital economy. Public policies have been promoting financing programs to encourage the digital transformation of companies, resulting in a large increase in awareness about the importance of digitalizing organizational processes and the need to invest in training human resources to deal with digital technologies. The COVID-19 pandemic contributed to accelerating experimentation with digital technologies, as many companies were forced to adopt remote and digital solutions to maintain business continuity. The recent interest on the part of companies to adopt IoT, artificial intelligence, big dataof blockchainamong others, has led to applied research entities, such as the CCG/ZGDV, being asked to actively participate in their technological modernization processes.

What is the role of Artificial Intelligence in the development of the national business fabric? How can leaders harness their potential?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) currently plays a very significant role in the development of the national business fabric, firstly because, as I mentioned previously, it has been, together with other technologies, a catalyst for the recent digital transformation movement that is taking place. , in a generalized way, in companies. Business leaders have particularly favored the adoption of AI technologies in automating routine and repetitive tasks and supporting the analysis of large data sets to provide insights valuable information and identify patterns that can guide decision-making, typically in the service of improving the efficiency of your organizations. The four R&I (Research and Innovation) departments at CCG/ZGDV develop applied research in the field of artificial intelligence that fully meets the needs of our business fabric. I highlight our great experience in algorithms for computer vision, in computational learning for business data analysis and for optimizing organizational processes, in automatic reasoning applied to collaborative robotics and in intelligent location of people and objects in ubiquitous computing environments. This journey of ours led to the award, by Big Data Value Association (BDVA), do BDVA i-Space gold label, the highest distinction given to European entities that promote the adoption of Big Data and that develop AI-based innovation in all areas of European industry. The status of a Public Utility Entity recognized by the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, for the scientific services provided to society through approximately four hundred projects carried out over these 30 years, forces us to be extremely careful when framing this type of technologies in ethical and legal privacy references, namely the General Data Protection Regulation, as well as the future European Law on Artificial Intelligence.

What does the digital textile product passport consist of? How does CCG/ZGDV work with this historic Portuguese sector and what solutions are they looking for?

The term “digital passport” has been used to refer to the set of data, stored on digital media, characterizing a specific product relating to the production process that gave rise to it, as well as corresponding to intrinsic attributes of the product itself. In the case of the textile product, the digital passport may include data on the origin of the materials and any sustainable agricultural practices, the methods used in textile production, the working conditions in the production of the textile pieces, the certifications obtained (such as organic, fair trade or environmental standards) and the methods of recycling the product at the end of its useful life. The implementation of digital passports for textile products aims to increase transparency in the supply chain, providing consumers with more detailed information about the origin and sustainable aspects of the products they are purchasing, which can be particularly relevant in a context where consumers are increasingly aware and interested in the sustainability and ethics associated with the products they consume. Within the scope of the be@t project – Bioeconomy in the Textile Industry, whose global objective is to generate and consolidate a truly innovative, sustainable and circular National Textile and Clothing Industry Industry, the CCG/ZGDV is developing, in partnership with other entities , the digital passport of the textile product. be@t is the result of the long-standing partnership that CCG/ZGDV established with the Textile Cluster – Technology and Fashion, being the coordinator of the Special Interest Group (SIG) on Digitalization. This project is part of one of the most intense lines of work at CCG/ZGDV, namely digital transformation in Industry (commonly known as “Industry 4.0”). In this line of work, we have other projects underway, with national and multinational companies, related, for example, to the creation of digital twins of production lines. The CCG/ZGDV’s enormous 30 years of experience in these areas led to it recently being appointed coordinator of test before investing of the European Digital Innovation Hub (EDIH) Produtech.

Regarding the topic of smart cities, how do you analyze the current scenario in Portugal, and what is the contribution of CCG/ZGDV in this area?

The concept of “smart city” refers to an urban development model that uses information and communication technologies to improve citizens’ quality of life, through the optimization of urban management and the promotion of sustainability. In recent years, this concept has given rise to a strategic focus on the part of national public entities and the administration of municipalities and territories in various regions of the country, resulting in investment programs and concrete actions leading to a considerable number of technological changes. . I highlight: the expansion of high-speed communications networks and the installation of sensors and IoT devices; the implementation of intelligent lighting, waste management and energy consumption and air quality monitoring systems; the promotion of efficient public transport solutions, sharing vehicles, public bicycles and autonomous transport systems, in order to reduce congestion, pollutant emissions and improve mobility; the involvement of citizens in urban management through the use of digital platforms, mobile applications and communication systems feedback. Within the scope of the CityCatalyst mobilization project, recently completed, in partnership with urban platform companies and four Municipal Councils (Vila Nova de Famalicão, Porto, Aveiro and Guimarães), the CCG/ZGDV developed technological interoperability mechanisms through advanced federation architectures. multi-municipal data and a service for urban computer self-learning platforms to support data analysis and prediction of decision-making scenarios on electric and urban mobility, energy consumption and environmental sustainability. Currently, within the scope of the Be.Neutral project, we are involved in the design of urban mobility management platforms for two- and four-wheel electric vehicles. In the context of the National Smart Territories Strategy, we are working with several municipalities in the Porto metropolitan region, namely, in assessing the maturity of the digital development of territories.

In the context of autonomous driving, what is being developed by CCG/ZGDV and its partners, and what results do they hope to achieve?

Since 2013, CCG/ZGDV has been collaborating with Bosch Car Multimedia, in the study of various phenomena relevant to the prototyping of technological solutions related to autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicle driving, particularly with regard to vehicle “teaching”. autonomously dealing with complex traffic and interacting with pedestrians and cyclists, and understanding human signals and gestures. Within the scope of the European 5G-Mobix project (anchor project of the European Commission to stimulate cooperative, connected and automated mobility) we coordinated the working group that implemented the Portuguese-Spanish corridor to validate 5G technologies at the service of autonomous, cooperative and connected mobility. To support these projects, we have several advanced laboratory infrastructures, such as cyber-physical and two- and four-wheel vehicle driving simulators and the only Cave Automatic Virtual Environment (CAVE) existing in the country. Our CAVE consists of an immersive virtual reality environment with stereoscopic 3D images, on a large scale and in real time, synchronized with spatial audio and equipped with systems for monitoring the position and orientation of users (within the CAVE), through devices interaction with the virtual environment, enabling the manipulation of objects and navigation in space. These projects have resulted in significant advances in learning and computer vision algorithms, as well as various contributions to the way in which humans interact, cooperate and control explicitly or implicitly computational machines.

What was the total volume of investments made and where were they mainly channeled? What are your projects and predictions for the future?

We are involved in six Innovation Mobilizing Agendas and a PRR TestBed, with a total CCG/ZGDV investment volume of more than 15 million euros. We thus reinforce our total commitment with our business partners in the development of technology with level 7 readiness, for economic and social issues as diverse as urban mobility, energy transition, digitalization of processes in the manufacturing industry, the textile and ceramics industry and glass, digitalization of processes and products in the healthcare sector. We plan to additionally invest around 4 million euros in expanding our scientific skills, in the accreditation of a software certification laboratory, in the creation of a business training and specialized training office and another dedicated to technology transfer. With all these bets being made in our strategic project approved by the Ministry of Economy, within the scope of our recognition as a Technology and Innovation Center (CTI), we are planning the expansion and adaptation of our building, especially because we need more space to accommodate the new teams (allowing us to increase from the current 130 employees to around 250), new equipment and new areas for testing and technological experimentation. I believe that, over the next five years, these investments will be able to propel the CCG/ZGDV to another level of catalyzing the adoption of digital technologies in the national and European economy.