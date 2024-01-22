In the media, the best quality of the Latvian language is Latvijas Radio; the highest rating among the portals – LSM.lv / Article

#media #quality #Latvian #language #Latvijas #Radio #highest #rating #among #portals #LSM.lv #Article

NEPLP stated that the study “Usage and quality of the Latvian language in electronic media and websites” shows that the quality of the Latvian language in the media is important to society. During the research, 1,041 permanent residents of Latvia aged between 18 and 74 who use media in Latvian were surveyed.

The study shows that the quality and use of the Latvian language on a 10-point scale is rated highest in public radio programs:

Latvian Radio 1 (8.9 points), Latvian Radio 2 (8.9 points) and Latvian Radio 3 (8.8 points). Latvijas Radio 5 and Latvijas Radio 6 are rated relatively more reserved.

The use of the Latvian language was also evaluated positively in public television programs – the first channel of Latvian Television (8.7 points) and the seventh channel of Latvian Television (8.6 points), as well as TV3 (8.5 points). The programs “TV3 Life” and “360 TV” received a lower rating.

Also in this study, the quality of the Latvian language in Internet media is assessed significantly more critically than in television and radio programs. On Internet sites, citizens have encountered various language style and spelling errors, clumsy translations and similar expressions of low-quality language more often than in traditional media.

On a scale of 10 points, the unified news portal of public media LSM.lv was rated the highest – with 8.1 points. It is followed by “retv.lv” with 7.6 points and “TV3 Play” with 7.8 points.

Other most popular Latvian Internet portals such as “Delfi.tv” (average rating 7.6 points), “Tvnet.lv” (7.5 points), “Apollo.lv” (7.4 points) were evaluated according to the quality of the use of the Latvian language more critical than the single portal of public media, says the study.

91% of survey participants consider the correct and comprehensible use of the Latvian language important in news and informative analytical content. 85% of the respondents stated that the journalists’ language in these programs should be understandable and easy to understand.

NEPLP noted that last year, in general, frequent contact with various negative instances of language use was slightly less frequently mentioned. Anglicisms were mentioned as the most frequently observed negations – 74% of survey participants noticed them in Latvian media content, 64% noticed redundancy, 62% of survey participants encountered complex language and too many foreign words.

Compared to the results of the 2022 survey, the number of respondents who use subtitles and the language track (spoken translation) slightly increased last year: when watching TV programs in a foreign language, subtitles are mostly used by 23% of respondents, while the language track in Latvian is preferred by 11%. When watching films and series in a foreign language, subtitles are used by 43%, while the language track is used by 42% of surveyed Latvian residents.

39% of survey participants have noticed the presence of artificial intelligence in language tracks, and an overwhelming majority of them have indicated the differences between a traditionally created language track (spoken or dubbed by a person) and a language track created by artificial intelligence (various technological solutions), and have also noticed errors in artificial intelligence Latvian language.

“At a time when increased attention has been paid to issues of the quality of the Latvian language, the special role of the media must be emphasized, because the language in the media must be a standard, a model for all of us.

The language we hear on TV and radio is what we use in everyday communication. Therefore, it is a shared responsibility – media users demand content in the correct Latvian language, while content creators always strive for excellence in their own language,” said NEPLP member Ilva Milzarāja.

The “Facts of Latvia” study is available on the NEPLP website here.

