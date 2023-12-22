In the middle of Friday, December 22, 2023 – Puzzles

#middle #Friday #December #Puzzles

Horizontal: 2. Crested bird 4. Old bed 7. ‘Land of the free, home of the brave’ 9. Enter the VOC 11. ‘__ League should not be banned’ 12. Sleurhut 15. Too crazy to run wild 16. Maxima, aldus Tom Poes 17. Mortal that The little truth wrote 21. Not very uplifting 23. __-d-Ys, Nederbeat 24. Talk to PVV, VVD and BBB 26. Snake, turtle, stegosaurus 27. Location of 20 vertical 28. Recently resigned as State Secretary for Culture 29. Dog or Duck 30. ‘__ around Chemours too polluted to eat’ 31. Fits after film or curl

Vertical: 1. Ellie of Willem 2. Without system 3. 1 vertically in front of the eye 4. Fits for pot or full 5. Between Bush and Trump 6. ‘__ threatens bottle manufacturers due to collection failure’ 8. Sub prefix 10. According to the rules 13. Companion 14. ‘__ runs a holiday schedule until January 5’ 18. Jeroen who coaches coaches at NOC-NSF 19. Ungentle touch 20. Fits for scanner or particles 21. Business presentation 22. Son of Jacob 25. Clique with a check

Solution puzzle December 21. Horizontal: 1. LAMPE 6. EDAM 9. UNICORN 11. SA 12. ROEKOE 14. JURA 16. FEL 17. LADE 19. OPEN 22. HAVO 24. ERAS 25. BEL 27. ANNA 28. ADORNO 30. AD 31. COLORADO 32. LAUGH 33. PENIS Vertical: 1. LARVE 2. FLOUR 3. PITCH 4. ENOLA 5. BIRD WATCH 6. ENJOY 7. ASH RAIN 8. MOON 10. HEAVENLY 13. UGANDA 15. UP 18. DEAR 20. NOAH 21. NSDAP 22. HAAL 23. VN 25. SOURCE 26. LOOS 29. ODE In the middle: NAVALNY

© Studio Steenhuis. More puzzles onsteenhuispuzzels.nl.

A version of this puzzle also appeared in the newspaper of December 22, 2023.