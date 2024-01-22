In the middle of Monday January 22, 2024 – Puzzles

#middle #Monday #January #Puzzles

Horizontal: 1. Bewilderment 5. Uncooked 8. Whining 11. Dissatisfaction 13.Manon __, wrote Falling is like flying 15. Smell 16. Maritime greetings 21. Bang in the stable 22. Fits for counter or session 23. Coming into effect 25. Incest 28. Raw material? 29. Festive apple 30. That Brabant village was short of money

Vertical: 1. __ summit, this year in Rio 2. Looking back 3. Continuous (1+4) 4. Head of State and Ministers 5. Hit van Amy Winehouse of Rihanna 6. Hawaiian greeting 7. Provides access to the internet 9. You can’t call it the middle word 10. First among equals 12. Mythological hunter 14. Capital 17. The Spanish is said to stimulate the sex drive 18. Figure with a smell 19. Head ornament 20. France’s will start this year in Italy 24. Sometimes with 27 vertically 26. Consists of eras 27. Sometimes with 24 vertically

Solution puzzle January 19. Horizontal: 1. POST 6. PLAG 8. MANNERISM 11. DNA 12. TISS 15. LEET 16. GWEN 17. AAR 20. ERG 22. EASE 23. OTTO 24. GOSSIP 26. BET 27. GREEK TRACK 29. DADA 30. FOOD Vertical: 1. PA 2. VICE 3. SINTI 4. TEA 5. MONEY LAUNDERING 6. PEL 7. ANJA 8. MULLER 9. SEELE 10. MINE 13. STEEP 14. FOR IT 16. GHALI 18. TEER 19. CALLS 21. ROMA 25 .DGA 26. BSE 28. ON In the middle: EXTRACTORS

© Studio Steenhuis. More puzzles onsteenhuispuzzels.nl.

A version of this puzzle also appeared in the January 22, 2024 newspaper.