In the middle of Thursday, January 25, 2024 – Puzzles

Horizontal: 1. Early enough 5.He sang Relax, Take It Easy 8. Small picture 10. Always straight __ 12. Stomp 15. Stupid 16. There’s a sniper on it 17. Strictly Christian 22.__ it UpBob Marley 23. Sooner or later 24. Club music 26. Enjoy fertilizing 28. Fitting whole 29. The G for MAGA 30.__: Warrior Princessserie 31. Overtime in the back of the book?

Vertical: 1. Hit by Springsteen or film with Sheen 2. Family of the drinking brother 3. Grove __ 4. The Guard __ and does not surrender 5. French wine 6. Winner 7. Patience __ 9. __ comments 11. ‘Council of State blocks redevelopment plan __’ 13. Now supporting Donald’s campaign 14. Geller of Rosenthal 18. ‘Boney M. producer Frank __ passed away’ 19. Frisian people’s judge 20. Past is the book of Brandenburger 21.Germany, __ winter fairy taleHeinrich Heine 25. ‘__ above 800 points for the first time in years’ 27. Greek letter

Solution puzzle January 24. Horizontal: 1. MADURO 5. EAGLES 9. IA 10. NEXT 11. DRAAIT 14. AENEAS 17. DL 18. SPAM 20. ENDS 22. BARI 23. TONI 25. EI 26. ASTAAT 28. TRENTO 31. GETIJ 32. IE 33. NORMAN 34. .DOELEN Vertical: 1. MID 2. NATURAL GAS 3. UMA 4. DEPITTING 5. EXAM TIME 6. ATE 7. LIENDEN 8. SISSY 12. ALERTER 13. ISU 15. NO 16. ADDITION 19. AGO 21. TIA 22. BAHN 24. IR 27. AGA 29 .EYE 30. OEN In the middle: WITNESS EDDY

A version of this puzzle also appeared in the January 25, 2024 newspaper.