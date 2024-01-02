In the middle of Tuesday, January 2, 2024 – Puzzles

#middle #Tuesday #January #Puzzles

Horizontal 1. Port town in Essex 6. Brings Debbie and Styles together 9.Alexander who bee Major Prank substance 10. Port city in Campania 12. Partner of De Boer 14. Schilddrager 15. Charlie Parker 17. __ __ Ramone, Ramones-bassist 21. Title dragon 22. Burning love 23.De Braak that bee Major Prank substance 24. Between Beatrix and Margriet 25. Region in Israel 26. Woman employed on the farm 27. Between Nasser and Mubarak 28. Mental disorder

Vertical 2. Does it for fun 3. Between Eindhoven and Sittard 4. Book club 5. Animal used on the farm 6. Wrote more than 100 symphonies 7. Verse form 8. Elite education in New Haven 11. The price you pay for freedom 13. Direction 16. New version 18. Sleeping place overseas 19. Brings Chris and Ten Napel together 20. Cuckold

Solution December 29: Horizontal 1. BOL 4. CHARLES 8. ODIDO 10. BILES 12. ROTZOOI 16. PRO 17. OF 23. AGT 24. RVC 25. ISU 26. ROSSI 27. TON 29. RUN 32. GS 34. KISS 35. GRAIFFLATION Vertical: 1. BBB 2. LOL 3. PIS 4. CORRECT 5. ART 6. LEO 7. SWIFT 9. DOOR 11. IMAGE 13. EAR 14. SKY 15. OOH 16. PVV 18. BIRTHDAY 19. ATSMA 20. ORIGI 21. SENTENCE 22. CURIE 28. GRANDMA 30. US 31. NSC 33. SF 34. KI In the middle: ANNUAL REVIEW

A version of this puzzle also appeared in the January 2, 2024 newspaper.