In the middle of Tuesday January 30, 2024 – Puzzles

#middle #Tuesday #January #Puzzles

Horizontal: 1. firmament 7. Nature interest club 11. Wastewater 12. Country on the Red Sea 14. Squirting water jet 16. Not in shape 17. Wavelength 18. triple yard __ 20. Shortened wine month 24. Farmers’ interest club 26. Floored 27. Oil company 28. Jumps out of the house 30. Nice brown figure 33. There is nothing fresher 34. Fanatic Amsterdammers 35. Hospital bacteria 36. Nice warm head Vertical: 1. ‘State Secretary Van __ quits X due to mismanagement’ 2. Think __ 3. Negative love 4. __ We 5. Brings Christopher and Majors together 6. The last by Paul Verhoeven 7. Stationsinstrument 8. Belgian commercial that is 35 years old 9. Not sweet 10. Bolt of Sauer 13. Listen in 15. Fits for keeping or Dekker 19. George singing Budapest 21. Batmanvijand 22. ‘UN chief Guterres calls on countries not to stop supporting __’ 23. Italian __Goethe 25. Suitable for forest or track 27. Deliverer 29.__’ Book club, program of the NTR 31. ‘Unexpected defeat __ in eastern Germany’ 32. Can you have someone?

Solution puzzle January 29. Horizontal: 4. PAPRIKA 8. NELLEKE 9. HANDLEBAR 13. EPHESIAN 15. SADISM 17. WORDS 19. NEDER 21. ENGLISH 22. NOBLEMAN 23. PINACLE Vertical: 1. SUBJECT 2. ELBOWS 3. WORLDLY 4. STAFF 5. PITCH BLACK 6. SOMETHING 7. DISAPPOINTING 10. EAR 11. SIDE 12. OM 14. SERE 16. GES 18. ON ​​20. LADYIn the middle: BELGOROD

© Studio Steenhuis. More puzzles onsteenhuispuzzels.nl.

A version of this puzzle also appeared in the January 30, 2024 newspaper.

Also Read:  Galaxy A design combined with Galaxy S

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Is Liga MX on open TV? – Fox Sports
Is Liga MX on open TV? – Fox Sports
Posted on
What does NRC | think? The influence of vaccination against Covid is complex. That is why more and better research is needed
What does NRC | think? The influence of vaccination against Covid is complex. That is why more and better research is needed
Posted on
The Ukrainian armed forces announced that one of the most modern fighter bombers of the Russians was shot down
The Ukrainian armed forces announced that one of the most modern fighter bombers of the Russians was shot down
Posted on
BYD is coming to Europe, but regulations, high labor costs and customer loyalty could trip up the Chinese company
BYD is coming to Europe, but regulations, high labor costs and customer loyalty could trip up the Chinese company
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News