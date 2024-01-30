In the middle of Tuesday January 30, 2024 – Puzzles

#middle #Tuesday #January #Puzzles

Horizontal: 1. firmament 7. Nature interest club 11. Wastewater 12. Country on the Red Sea 14. Squirting water jet 16. Not in shape 17. Wavelength 18. triple yard __ 20. Shortened wine month 24. Farmers’ interest club 26. Floored 27. Oil company 28. Jumps out of the house 30. Nice brown figure 33. There is nothing fresher 34. Fanatic Amsterdammers 35. Hospital bacteria 36. Nice warm head Vertical: 1. ‘State Secretary Van __ quits X due to mismanagement’ 2. Think __ 3. Negative love 4. __ We 5. Brings Christopher and Majors together 6. The last by Paul Verhoeven 7. Stationsinstrument 8. Belgian commercial that is 35 years old 9. Not sweet 10. Bolt of Sauer 13. Listen in 15. Fits for keeping or Dekker 19. George singing Budapest 21. Batmanvijand 22. ‘UN chief Guterres calls on countries not to stop supporting __’ 23. Italian __Goethe 25. Suitable for forest or track 27. Deliverer 29.__’ Book club, program of the NTR 31. ‘Unexpected defeat __ in eastern Germany’ 32. Can you have someone?

Solution puzzle January 29. Horizontal: 4. PAPRIKA 8. NELLEKE 9. HANDLEBAR 13. EPHESIAN 15. SADISM 17. WORDS 19. NEDER 21. ENGLISH 22. NOBLEMAN 23. PINACLE Vertical: 1. SUBJECT 2. ELBOWS 3. WORLDLY 4. STAFF 5. PITCH BLACK 6. SOMETHING 7. DISAPPOINTING 10. EAR 11. SIDE 12. OM 14. SERE 16. GES 18. ON ​​20. LADYIn the middle: BELGOROD

A version of this puzzle also appeared in the January 30, 2024 newspaper.