In the midst of Athens’ return, Orbelin’s salary is revealed for which he does not return to Liga MX

Orbelin Pineda’s salary at AEK Atenas January 7, 2024 · 6:41 p.m.

One of the best players that Mexican soccer has produced, and who has been a multi-time champion of Mexican soccer, is the 27-year-old offensive midfielder Orbelin Pineda, who came out of Querétaro’s basic forces and in his time has been champion of the Liga MX on 2 occasions, in the 2017 Clausura with Chivas de Guadalajara and in the 2021 Clausura with Cruz Azul.

Having in its championship showcase 2 MX Super Cups, 1 MX Cup and 1 Champion of Champions of local soccer. The celestial machine being the last team in Mexican soccer and leaving for European soccer, he had a process without many minutes in Spain, with Celta de Vigo playing only 7 games, but finding his moment with the AEK Athens of Greece.

The “Mago” became an undisputed starter with the “eonosis” being fundamental to having reached the Greek Super League 2022/2023 and the Greek Cup 2023, achieving the pass to the Champions League, and for this reason and for also being Mexican national team player has raised his rating and salary, which is why it is difficult for him to return to Mexican soccer soon.

How much does Orbelin Pineda earn in European football?

According to the portal I amFootball has announced the salary of the Mexicans in the Greek league (Orbelin Pineda and Rodolfo Pizarro) with the same source mentioning that they are among the best paid there, both being in the Top 10, the best paid “Mago” with a salary of around 1.4 million dollars per season.

