In the minds of the Antwerp players, who all stood behind the Overmars banner: “They didn’t do it for themselves”

The line between solidarity and peer pressure is often thin. This weekend, all Antwerp players collectively stood behind the controversial banner addressed to Marc Overmars. In Extra Time, the guests looked for the players’ motivations.

The image of the Antwerp players standing together in solidarity behind the banner “Overmars, forever behind you” after the home match against Charleroi dominated the recent match day.

This gesture served as a statement of support for their technical director, Marc Overmars, whose suspension for inappropriate behavior at Ajax was recently endorsed worldwide by FIFA.

The gesture was not universally welcomed, but Gert Verheyen does qualify the responsibility of the players: “Standing behind such a banner as a player does not necessarily mean that you agree with what he has done, I think.”

“You are of course creating that perception now. But you could say: what he has done is not okay. But as a friend I will continue to support him. Unfortunately, that nuance is lost on such a banner.”

And then you also have the expectations and pressure from the audience. “When players celebrate something together with the supporters, things sometimes happen that you have to think about afterwards. That has happened to me too.”

“At that moment you don’t think about it enough and you do things for the supporters, not for yourself. As a player you are often expected to just participate in something like that.”

“It certainly doesn’t seem easy to me not to stand behind such a banner, while your entire team does,” says Erik Van Looy, Antwerp supporter who saw the scene from the stands.

Yet Van Looy also had mixed feelings about the situation: “It was very ambiguous for me. Such a banner is something very visual and the message will certainly reach the Netherlands, where the victims live. That is very strange.”

“On the other hand, you feel that the man in question is very loved in the club and by the players, and they felt it necessary to show their support in this way for someone who has now been sufficiently punished, I think.”

“You can tell that he is paying for what he has done. When he comes to shake hands, you can sense that he realizes that as soon as he turns his back, his mistakes will be talked about.”

“I don’t mean to say that what he did is not wrong. On the contrary. That is why such a banner remains a very ambiguous idea for me.”

