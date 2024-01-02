In the mouths of populists, one concept has become familiar. Following him would harm us, says Halík

“There are people in society who abuse the moods that are not good at all. Even though we are still doing relatively well as a country, the economic situation is not rosy and people are full of fears,” priest Tomáš Halík criticizes some groups who, in his words, literally “they are blackmailing the state”. Are the Czechs a responsible nation that values ​​democracy? What role does patriotism play today? And when to watch out for him?

You can watch the entire interview in the introductory video or listen to it in your favorite podcast app. What were its main themes?

0:33-2:58 According to Halík, is the Czech Republic a noble nation that can think critically and recognize the threat of social disintegration?

2:58-7:05 Who exactly does he mean when he warns against populists, demagogues and chauvinists? Are populists real patriots? Would he call himself a patriot?

7:05-14:19 When was the last time we as a nation showed that we still can’t really think critically? Who should lead people to such thinking? And is it even possible to fight populism effectively?

14:19-17:24 As a clergyman, how does he experience war conflict?

17:24-21:40 What does Halík mean when he claims that the church should function as a field hospital, and where did this comparison come from?

21:40-25:34 What should the modern Catholic Church look like? In 2024, is it appropriate to address topics such as the abolition of celibacy, women in the church or marriage of same-sex couples?

25:34-27:20 Why, according to Halík, would it be a huge blow to the world if Donald Trump won the elections in the USA again, and what does he think this year will be like? Will there be hope in it?

