In the new restaurant in Porto, you can eat everything you want for 11.95 euros

A buffet restaurant has opened in Porto where you can eat whatever you want without paying more for it. It’s called New Wok, located in Travessa da Prelada, and brings together a varied range of dishes. For lunches during the week you pay 11.95 euros to eat as often as you like.

Among the options you will find sushi, but also pizzas and dishes inspired by Mediterranean cuisine. As the name of the space suggests, dishes are also prepared in the wok here.

The kitchen is open, so you can see everything that is being made, and there is a robot employee. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, between noon and 3 pm and 7 and 11 pm. At night, the price rises to 15.95 euros per person.

On weekends and holidays, for 16.95 euros you can eat whatever you want. If you prefer, there is also a ‘take-away’ service. Each box costs 7.95 euros.

Scroll through the gallery to learn more about the new New Wok.

