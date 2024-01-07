In the new week, the air temperature will rise above zero again in some places / Article

The frost will gradually decrease in the new week. On Monday, the sun will shine, but the sky will gradually begin to cover the sky from the north, which will bring some snow in the northeast in the evening. A slow wind will blow, during the day it will strengthen on the coast from the west.

The night of Monday will be the coldest in the new working week – the thermometer will drop to -9…-14 degrees in the Kurzeme coast, -19 degrees in the western regions, -24 degrees in the central areas, and up to -30 degrees in the east.

It will get warmer during the day, as the air temperature will not be lower than -10…-15 degrees, in places in the coastal areas already reaching 0 degrees.

On Tuesday night, the air will cool down to -15 degrees in some places in the northeast, but during the daylight hours, as warmer air flows in, it will become warmer in many places, reaching up to +3 degrees on the coast. The amount of clouds will increase.

In the middle of the week, the thaw will continue – in the west, the thermometer may drop a little below zero, but it will mostly fluctuate between 0…+4 degrees both at night and during the day. No significant precipitation is expected, but the wind will increase slightly, becoming more gusty in places.

At the end of the week, however, the weather will be changeable. It will be colder again on Friday night, with the air cooling down to -12 degrees in some places,

while on holidays in the western part of the country the thermometer will stick closer to the 0…+2 degree mark, in the east 0…-5 degrees.

As the air temperature fluctuates from positive to negative, the weather will be wet – wet snow is expected for a while, icing will form.

