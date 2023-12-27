In the Northern League Valmierians also lose to “Šiauliai” who dismissed Mazura – Basketball – Sportacentrs.com

#Northern #League #Valmierians #lose #Šiauliai #dismissed #Mazura #Basketball #Sportacentrs.com

During the three seasons in which “Valmiera Glass/ViA” participates in the ENBL tournament, the Midland team has not managed to win a single time. This was already the 16th game of the Valmierians, the balance in these three years being 0-16.

Already in the first quarter, it became clear that the Lithuanian team did not come to Valmiera to babysit, accumulating a 19-point advantage within ten minutes. The team coached by Oskar Virš met the half-time with an unfavorable score of 31:55. In the second half of the game, the Gauja krasta team never got below the 20-point margin, ending the match with a score of 77:104.

A week and a half ago, “Šiauliai” dismissed the Latvian basketball specialist Nikolaj Mazura from the position of head coach. In the game against the Valmierians, Paulius Danusevičs was the top scorer in the Lithuanian team with 19 points, who also grabbed eight rebounds. Tomasz Pavelka was more successful in the duel between the Slovak giants, who scored ten points for the Šiauli team, while his compatriot Maroš Zelizňaks on the opposite side scored only two points and had 12 balls.

“Valmiera Glass/ViA” – “Šiauliai” 77:104 (15:34, 16:21, 21:23, 25:26)

Valmiera: Naits 25, Sīpoliņš 12, Miglinieks 11, Karlsons 9, Kaufmanis 8, Elksnis 6, Zrno 3, Zelizņāks 2 (12 rebounds), Tokovenko 1, Greitāns, Zvīnis.

European Northern Basketball League (by win %)

VA grupaBil.+/-B grupaBil.+/-1.Juventus4-0+59Voluntari4-1+532.Tartu Ülikool3-0+43Liege Basket3-1+353.Bakken Bears2-0+41Zielona Gora3-1+214.Bristol Flyers3 -2+43Šiauliai3-1-115.Zwolle1-2-16Newcastle Eagles2-2+126.Start Lublin1-2-12Keila2-2-77.Spartak Pleven0-4-59Basket Brno0-4-418.Svendborg Rabbits0-4-97Valmiera Glass /ViA0-5-84