In the Polish parliament – opposition protest, the meeting had to be interrupted

#Polish #parliament #opposition #protest #meeting #interrupted

Such an action was organized by the opposition parliamentarians who were outraged by the imprisonment of two convicted PiS politicians. Former Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminskis and his former deputy Maciejs Wasiks were arrested and taken to prison last week. Before that, they tried to hide in the presidential palace. PiS calls both convicts “political prisoners”. M. Kaminskis started a hunger strike on the first day of his imprisonment.

In December, M. Kaminskis and M. Wasikas were sentenced to two years in prison in the appeal process for abuse of power by the Warsaw Administrative Court. They are also banned from public office for five years. As a result, the convicts lost their mandates, and PiS does not want to admit it.

Polish President Andrzej Duda after the first trial in 2015. granted them grace. However, the Supreme Court declared this pardon illegal as the appeal process was still ongoing. A. Duda, who comes from the ranks of PiS, has already announced that he will pardon M. Kaminski and M. Wasik for the second time.

Also Read:  It's raining on Gérard Depardieu: Another accusation of rape and... He's already received the first punishments!

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Threatening Lebanon, US Envoy: Learn from Gaza, Remove Hezbollah from Israel’s Borders
Threatening Lebanon, US Envoy: Learn from Gaza, Remove Hezbollah from Israel’s Borders
Posted on
Reader tips for finding a rental house: ‘Register 70 real estate agents’ | Based on NUjij
Reader tips for finding a rental house: ‘Register 70 real estate agents’ | Based on NUjij
Posted on
One of the most beloved PlayStation exclusives could come to Xbox Series
One of the most beloved PlayStation exclusives could come to Xbox Series
Posted on
Deputies approve report on Proposed Law to Combat Fuel Smuggling –
Deputies approve report on Proposed Law to Combat Fuel Smuggling –
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News