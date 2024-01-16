In the Polish parliament – opposition protest, the meeting had to be interrupted

#Polish #parliament #opposition #protest #meeting #interrupted

Such an action was organized by the opposition parliamentarians who were outraged by the imprisonment of two convicted PiS politicians. Former Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminskis and his former deputy Maciejs Wasiks were arrested and taken to prison last week. Before that, they tried to hide in the presidential palace. PiS calls both convicts “political prisoners”. M. Kaminskis started a hunger strike on the first day of his imprisonment.

In December, M. Kaminskis and M. Wasikas were sentenced to two years in prison in the appeal process for abuse of power by the Warsaw Administrative Court. They are also banned from public office for five years. As a result, the convicts lost their mandates, and PiS does not want to admit it.

Polish President Andrzej Duda after the first trial in 2015. granted them grace. However, the Supreme Court declared this pardon illegal as the appeal process was still ongoing. A. Duda, who comes from the ranks of PiS, has already announced that he will pardon M. Kaminski and M. Wasik for the second time.