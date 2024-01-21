In the Saeima: Companies cooperating with Russia could be denied participation in public procurement

#Saeima #Companies #cooperating #Russia #denied #participation #public #procurement

Companies cooperating with Russia could be barred from participating in public procurement tenders

At the January 18 plenary session, the deputies decided to submit the draft law “Amendments to the Public Procurement Law” to the Budget and Finance (Tax) Commission, which provides for closing the possibility for companies cooperating with Russia or Belarus to participate in state and local government procurement.

The draft amendment envisages supplementing the second part of Article 42 of the Law on Public Procurement with paragraph 15, thereby determining that the reason for exclusion from further participation in the procurement procedure is also the fact that the candidate is on the last day of the deadline for submission of the application and the tenderer or on the day when a decision on a possible awarding the right to conclude a procurement contract, has been registered in Latvia in the database of export/import companies with Russia and Belarus.

The reason for exclusion could be attributed to any person who, as a candidate or applicant, has a decisive influence on participation in the sense of the basic regulatory act on concerns.

The annotation of the draft law states that “despite Russia’s brutal invasion and war in Ukraine, there are still companies in Latvia that cooperate with the aggressor state.”

Such action can be considered as support for Russia’s military activities.

The annotation of the draft law contains information that the total import and export volumes of companies still cooperating with Russia and Belarus in 2023 were more than 1.8 billion euros. Thus, they indirectly finance Russia’s military activities in Ukraine.

In addition, as the submitters of the bill explain, the amendments are also necessary in order to prevent conditions of unfair competition, because companies that do not cooperate with the aggressor country may suffer losses for this reason and are forced to compete in public procurement tenders with companies that have not refused to cooperate with the aggressor countries. .

A bill that would ban an agricultural product delivery from Russia and Belarus

The draft law “Amendments to the Law on Agriculture and Rural Development” was submitted to the Budget and Finance (Tax) Commission of the Saeima.

The draft amendment envisages supplementing Article 8 of the Law (Foreign Trade Regime) with Part 1.1, which would prohibit the delivery of agricultural and processed agricultural products from Russia and Belarus.

The purpose of the bill is to prevent any kind of trade with the war crimes country – the Russian Federation. It is proposed to extend the ban to Belarus as well, as it can be used as a transit country.

In this way, help will also be provided to Latvian farmers and businessmen, “because Russia is actively distorting the internal market of the European Union by dumping grain prices,” the initiators of the amendments emphasized in the annotation of the draft law.

The annotation contains approximate data on the consequences of such a decision, which could be measured in millions of euros, as well as the assumption that “the overall fiscal impact can also be positive”, as it would reduce losses for Latvian farmers.

Restrictions will be imposed on unscrupulous employers who attract foreign labor in violation of the requirements of regulatory acts

The draft law “Amendments to the Immigration Law” has been submitted to the Defense, Internal Affairs and Corruption Prevention Commission for consideration.

Its purpose is to limit dishonest employers by providing the right for the Directorate of Citizenship and Migration Affairs to make a decision prohibiting a natural or legal person from inviting foreigners for a period of up to one year, if it is established that the regulations related to the entry and stay of a foreigner have been violated.

“Thus, the number of dishonest applicants for visas and residence permits will be reduced, as well as the flow of illegal migration to the member states of the Schengen Agreement will be reduced,” informs the Ministry of Economy.

The draft legal act is also necessary in order to reduce risks to Latvia’s reputation and to discipline the inviters (employers) to comply with the regulations related to the entry and stay of foreigners.

Bills to ensure compliance of arbitration regulation with internationally recognized standards and practices

The Saeima has decided to refer the draft laws “Amendments to the Civil Procedure Law” and “Amendments to the Arbitration Law” to the Legal Commission.

The proposed changes envisage the introduction of a mechanism for contesting the arbitral award, which would ensure that the judgment of the Constitutional Court in case no. 2022-03-01, as well as ensure compliance of arbitration regulations with internationally recognized standards and practices.

For example, the draft law “Amendments to the Law on Arbitration” revises the scope of the requirements for an arbitrator, maintaining the requirement for a higher education, but abandoning the limitation that it must be a legal education, and abandoning the requirement for at least three years of experience in a legal specialty. Also, the requirement that the arbitrator can be selected only from the list of arbitrators of the permanent arbitration court is deleted.

Submits a bill to determine the status of the 1991 barricade museum

The Saeima decided to submit the draft law “1991” to the Education, Culture and Science Commission. Barricade Museum Law of 2008″, which provides for the preservation of the museum’s current status by law.

The annotation of the bill explains that maintaining the current status by law would allow the best use of the museum’s potential and established traditions.

The deputies who submitted the bill justify the meaning of this law: “State officials, visiting the museum, have said that the museum should become an institution with a national character from a private initiative due to its importance.”

The 1991 barricade museum has been in existence for 22 years and its founder is the association of 1991 barricade participants.

The law would strengthen the purpose, operation and tasks of the museum, as well as the financing of the museum and the rules and use of state budget grants.

The spread of invasive species in Latvia will be more strictly regulated and addressed

The deputies decided to submit the bill “Amendments to the Species and Habitat Protection Law” and the bill “Amendments to the Plant Protection Law” to the National Economy, Agrarian, Environmental and Regional Policy Commission for consideration. These amendments are intended to regulate the spread of invasive species – plants and animals, including the Spanish slug restriction.

Invasive species are species that are not characteristic of the given area, spread very rapidly because they have no natural enemies, thus out-competing native species. These species are a serious threat to both biodiversity and natural ecosystems.

As explained in the annotation of the bills, currently the national regulatory framework on invasive species is determined only in relation to plants. The list of invasive plants includes only one plant species – Sosnovska latvānis.

On the other hand, the regulation on invasive animal species is only intermediate, that is, this area is regulated only by Cabinet of Ministers Regulation No. 421 “Hunting Rules”, which defines unlimited hunting of non-characteristic or invasive species of Latvian fauna – American mink, raccoon dogs, fallow deer, mouflon, Sika deer, raccoons, nutria, ibex all year round, but golden jackals from July 15 to March 31.

The Ministry of Environmental Protection and Regional Development (VARAM) explains: “The draft laws are designed to implement the Regulation of the European Parliament and the Council of October 22, 2014 no. 1143/2014 on the prevention and management of the introduction and spread of invasive alien species, the obligations of the member states of the European Union to prevent the introduction of invasive alien species into the country, to develop measures for the limitation and destruction of species, as well as to establish regulations for those species that are not included in Regulation no. 1143/2014 in the list, but in Latvia they cause damage to biological diversity and ecosystem services, for example, the Spanish nudibranch, the Canadian golden sloth, including them in the national list of invasive species.”

According to the amendments, new functions are defined for institutions and existing ones are expanded. “The bill includes a requirement for the control of invasive species at the border, which is the responsibility of the Food and Veterinary Service, the sale and keeping of plants, which is the responsibility of the State Plant Protection Service, as well as the sale and keeping of animals, which is the responsibility of the Nature Protection Administration. Also, the draft laws include detection, limitation and destruction of the spread of invasive species, as well as new delegations to the MK for monitoring of spread species, early detection of newly arrived species, management measures and permits for keeping invasive species are established,” VARAM informs.

In the final reading, the Saeima supports the merger of “Latvijas Televīzijas” and “Latvijas Radio”.

From January 1, 2025, by combining Latvian Television and Latvian Radio, a single Latvian Public Media will be created.

This is foreseen by the draft law “Amendments to the Law on Public Electronic Media and Their Management” adopted in the final reading in the Saeima.

The draft law provides that until December 31, 2024, the Council of Public Electronic Media (SEPLP) implements all the actions specified in the regulatory acts, which are necessary to reorganize VSIA “Latvijas Radio” and VSIA “Latvijas Televīzija” through merger (merger), established VSIA “Latvijas Sabiedriskas medijs” and would register it in the commercial register from January 1, 2025.

After January 1, 2025, the chief editors of Latvian Radio and Latvian Television continue to work in Latvian Public Media as chief editors of the content of radio programs and television programs, respectively, until the moment when SEPLP elects the chief editor of Latvian Public Media.

According to the information provided by the Saeima, the merger of the media will take place in two stages: first, it is planned to combine financial management, legal security, record keeping, and by 2026, the implementation of the final structure of the combined media will be prepared. Currently, work has been started on a unified remuneration system for both media, which is currently different for Latvian Television and Latvian Radio, and the issue of the premises where the unified media will be located will still have to be resolved.

Denounce the agreement with Russia on legal assistance in civil and criminal cases

On January 18, the Saeima adopted the law “On denunciation of the agreement between the Republic of Latvia and the Russian Federation on legal assistance and legal relations in civil matters, family matters and criminal matters”, which suspends the operation of the said agreement.

It provides for the termination of the Agreement between the Republic of Latvia and the Russian Federation on legal assistance and legal relations in civil, family and criminal matters, which was signed on February 3, 1993.

The denounced contract provided that legal assistance includes the execution of procedural actions provided for by the contracting party to whom the request is addressed in the legislation, including the questioning of parties, victims, accused, defendants, witnesses, experts, conducting expertise, inspection, transfer of material evidence, initiation of criminal prosecution and extradition of persons who have committed a crime, recognition and enforcement of court judgments in civil cases, issuance and transfer of documents, provision of information at the request of the other contracting party about criminal convictions of persons.

The agreement has been applied in matters of the protection of children’s rights, for example by determining the procedures for the recognition of judgments in maintenance recovery cases.

As the authors of the draft law state in the annotation, currently both the European Union, Latvia, and a number of other international organizations and democratic countries have recognized the Russian Federation as a country supporting terrorism. In the report of the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Latvia for the year 2022, it is mentioned that there have been cases when Latvia has refused the extradition of several persons to Russia, because political motivation was seen in the requests.

With the military invasion of Ukraine launched by Russia, cooperation with the Russian authorities has decreased.

Coordination of the construction of energy supply engineering networks will be simplified, replacing it with informing the landowner in certain cases

In order to facilitate the installation of high-voltage external engineering networks, it is intended to simplify the coordination of their reconstruction with the owners of the affected lands, as envisaged by the draft law “Amendments to the Energy Law”, conceptually supported in the Saeima.

Its purpose is to simplify the procedure for coordinating the construction of the engineering network with the owners of the affected lands in the event that the energy supply merchant completely or partially demolishes the external engineering network of the electricity supply and installs an equivalent engineering network next to it.

As explained in the annotation of the draft law, within the framework of the existing regulation, it is very difficult or even impossible for energy supply merchants to implement the necessary development of the existing external engineering networks of energy supply for the entire society, including the further development of the national economy. The installation (construction) of a new utility network must be coordinated with all the owners of the lands on which the construction of the utility network would be carried out, as well as the owners of land whose property is affected by the protective zone of the utility network.

The authors of the draft law state that in practice land owners set disproportionate coordination conditions, which make the implementation of the construction plan and electricity transmission and distribution tariffs more expensive.

The draft law foresees cases where the merchant will only be obliged to inform the land owner, but coordination will no longer be necessary. Namely, Article 19, Part 1.1, is supplemented with point 3.3, which stipulates that the energy supply merchant has the right to replace the coordination procedure with informing the land owner, if “the facility of the energy supply merchant is installed next to a fully demolished facility of this energy supply merchant or using the existing facility of the energy supply merchant, which will be partially demolished and whose position of the area occupied by the protective strip after the construction of the new facility will change in relation to the current outer edge of the protective strip by no more than 20 percent for overhead lines of high-voltage networks or cable lines of high-voltage networks that cross surface water bodies below the water level, or no more than by 2 meters for other cable lines of high-voltage networks.”

Conceptually supports the simplification of the recrediting process of mortgage loans

In order to simplify recrediting opportunities for citizens, the Saeima conceptually supported the bill “Amendments to the Law on the Protection of Consumer Rights” recognized as urgent and amendments to several other laws.

The package of bills is designed to reduce obstacles and facilitate consumer opportunities to refinance such loans, the repayment of which is secured by a real estate mortgage (mortgage loans), thereby promoting customer mobility and competition among lending service providers. It is intended that this will promote the development of solutions offered by credit institutions for mortgage borrowers and reduce the high interest rates of mortgage loans.

The amendments envisage supplementing the Consumer Rights Protection Law with a new article 8.4 – “Mortgage over-crediting”. It is planned to establish that the consumer has the right to a simplified and standardized process when refinancing a mortgage loan. On the other hand, the previous creditor is obliged to cooperate and not delay the mortgage recrediting process, if the mortgage loan granted by the acquiring creditor covers the consumer’s remaining obligations of the respective mortgage credit towards the previous creditor. The law also plans to establish that in case of overcrediting, the borrower can continue to use the guarantee provided by the “Development Financial Institution Altum” or the subsidy of the support program “Balsts”.

The bill also stipulates that the previous lender is not entitled to charge a fee for mortgage refinancing, even if such is stipulated in the mortgage lending agreement or pledge agreement, and is also not entitled to require the consumer to compensate for any expenses incurred by it in connection with mortgage refinancing, except for fixed borrowing rates in the event that the previous creditor is entitled to fair and objectively justified compensation for possible costs directly related to the early repayment of the loan. On the other hand, the fee for drawing up a new mortgage lending agreement or issuing a loan cannot be higher than 1% of the amount of the new mortgage loan.

The Cabinet of Ministers will have to develop the rules of the mortgage recrediting procedure.

Among other things, the bill plans to cancel the advertising limit for mortgage loans.

The Saeima also supported the related bills in the first reading. “Amendments to the Law on Credit Institutions” provides for the possibility for a credit provider to provide undisclosed information to another credit provider if this information is necessary for mortgage refinancing. This information is necessary to express our offer to the consumer.

On the other hand, the draft law “Amendments to the Insurance Contract Law” provides for the possibility of terminating the existing real estate insurance contract in case of mortgage overcrediting. Amendments are necessary so that additional costs do not arise.

The related bill “Amendments to the Notary Law”, which has not yet been supported in the first reading, is also being considered in the Saeima. It also provides for the possibility for a capital company, which has received a special permit (license) for the provision of consumer lending services, to submit a notification to a sworn notary about consent to the amendment of the mortgage and the related rights restrictions or the consolidation of the cession through the data provision channel created on the website of the Latvian Council of Sworn Notaries.

In the second reading, the reform of inheritance law is supported

On January 18, the second reading supported the draft laws – “Amendments to the Civil Law” and “Amendments to the Notary Law”. With them, it is planned to implement the reform of inheritance law, making the regulation more modern.

The solutions included in the legal drafts envisage, among other things, improving the inheritance acceptance system, making it certain and predictable, limiting the liability of the heirs towards the creditors of the bequeather, as well as improving the regulation of inheritance custody.