In the second regime wrong tendencies began to sprout; ‘I need to think of the party not me’: MVGovindan-MVGovindan | CPM | Pinarayi Vijayan | Malayalam News | Kerala News | Manorama Online

Meppadi (Wayanad) ∙ I am the Communist Party and what is the Communist Party without me, each of us is thinking, but we need to realize that it is the country and the party that shaped everyone, CPM State Secretary M.V. Govindan. Everyone should think that I am not the party. During the second term in power, some wrong trends have started sprouting. He said that one can work with good political understanding and sense of organization so as not to be affected by capitalist-feudal decadence. P.A. Govindan was inaugurating the Muhammad memorial service.

We are all products of the past of the party and the country. We cannot move forward without remembering this past. So many comrades have become martyrs for the party. There are those who are still living beings. You and I are the product of all these struggles and sufferings.

There should be assurance that the party is moving in the right direction. For that we have to absorb the experience of the past and said MV. Govindan said.

Many people are very hungry: Chief Minister

Thiruvananthapuram ∙ Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that many people in the society are very hungry and it is human appetite that leads to corruption. People who think that what they have is not enough and need more income are part of corruption. Inaugurating the State Cooperative Congress organized by the State Cooperative Union and the State Cooperative Department, the Chief Minister said that there will be no irregularities in the cooperative sector without the knowledge of officials.

He also indirectly criticized the investigation being conducted by the Enforcement Directorate in the Karuvannur Co-operative Bank fraud. The chief minister said that the intervention of central agencies is the plight the country is facing, but did not mention the name of the bank.

M.V.Govindan Concedes there is corruption in the party