#sold #calendars #Russian #occupier #standing #Washington

The Moscow Times newspaper reported on Friday about the calendar, which is being sold for 5,228 rubles (about 53 euros) on the Ozon online store. It is reported that the proceeds from the sale in 2024 calendars will be dedicated to FSB veterans.

The newspaper provides a glimpse into a highly militarized, pro-war culture. One photo that sparked outrage on social media showed an armed Russian occupier standing outside the US Capitol. Smoke billows around the building and planes fly overhead. Image used in 2024. for the month of November, when the US presidential election will be held at that time.

Other illustrations of the calendar show a muscular Russian President Vladimir Putin wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the Russian occupiers’ “Z” symbol. The calendar also illustrates Russian soldiers taking care of women, children, and the fictional character Cheburashka.

The month of December on the calendar is illustrated by a bear standing in front of a tornado. The caption next to it: “It doesn’t matter what’s against you, it’s what’s with you!”

According to Nikolai Guryev, chairman of the FSB veterans’ support fund, the picture of a Russian soldier standing in the US capital should not be interpreted as a threat.

“I wanted to convey to the audience that our country is strong and our leader is strong. That this will not end well for the United States and this is what could happen to this wonderful country because of all those who lead it so incompetently,” N. Guryev told The Moscow Times.