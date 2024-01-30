In the United States, the largest percentage of covid cases is already caused by the JN.1 variant

#United #States #largest #percentage #covid #cases #caused #JN.1 #variant

January 30, 2024 – 08:33

Not only in the United States, but also worldwide, the JN.1 variant is the most widespread of the Covid variants, according to the American Center for Epidemiology and Prevention, CDC, recently reported. According to their data more than a week ago, the cases in America were approx. JN.1 was responsible for 85.7 percent.

According to the CDC, this variant does not cause more serious complications than the previous variants, and its symptoms are the same as those caused by the previous variants, so those affected may experience fever, chills, cough, muscle pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headache, fatigue, loss of taste and smell. , npr.org reports.

In autumn, EG.5 (Eris) and BA.2.86 (Pirola) were the most significant variants, causing the most new infections worldwide. In Hungary, the former was identified at the end of August, there is no official data on the appearance of the latter in Hungary. The variants that have been spreading the most in recent months are close relatives of the XBB.1.5 to which the latest vaccines were adapted – and which was also identified in Hungary on September 11, but they just forgot to announce it.

From our partners

Follow us on Facebook too!

From our partners