In the wake of PUBG, Palworld has been caught in the crossfire by Pokémon fans

  • A huge success Palworld
  • And not just in terms of sales
  • Pocketpair’s survival game also goes well in terms of the number of simultaneous players
  • It has so far preceded such titles as Cyberpunk 2077 and that Elden Ring

I’ll be honest, when I first heard about Pocketpair’s survival game, I didn’t even think that soon after its release, I would have to beat the keyboard on its records. And that’s exactly what happened, because the Pokémon community is taking it for granted Palworldfive due to the quite striking similarities, the majority of the community is clearly not bothered that the developers worked from imported material. It is not enough that the program left the one million milestone just a few hours after its release, the number of copies sold has now exceeded four million, while the work that debuted in Early Access is also available on Steam.

So much so that 1,291,967 users recently played the game at the same time, which was enough to make it second on the list among paid productions. On the top step of the podium, by the way, PUBG: Battlegrounds (maiden name PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) has 3,257,248 users, and it managed to achieve this record back in its paid era, so in this case it doesn’t matter that it has now become free. With this number, he managed to overtake such big guns as, for example, Cyberpunk 2077 (1,054,388), that is Elden Ring (953 426), a Baldur’s Gate 3 (875 343) is a Hogwarts Legacy (879,308), so it can be said that the construction product is currently more popular than the excellence of recent years. By the way, even in the field of free addresses, only the Dota 2a Counter-Strike 2 is in Lost Ark appears before it in the list (isn’t it a PUBG), so the team has reason to celebrate — even if The Pokémon Company doesn’t track him down for the aforementioned accusation.

