In the wake of Putin’s new decree, there have been talks of revenge against a string of countries in Russia

#wake #Putins #decree #talks #revenge #string #countries #Russia

The decree signed by V. Putin at the end of last week provides for the allocation of funds that may be needed for the search, registration and legal protection of Russian assets abroad, including territories that belonged to the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Foreign Assets Management Company under the presidential administration are tasked with this work: locating, registering and protecting the assets defined in the decree.

The US Institute for the Study of War (ISW) noted that the precise parameters by which to determine what constitutes a current or historical Russian property are unclear.

“The perceived ‘protection’ of Russian property beyond Russia’s internationally recognized borders can be used by the Kremlin to implement soft power mechanisms in post-Soviet and neighboring states aimed at destabilizing the countries.”

One prominent ultra-nationalist pro-war blogger described the signed decree as a step leading to new territorial conflicts between Russia and neighboring countries, including the United States.

“We suggest starting with Alaska,” says the Telegram channel “Dva Majora”, which has more than 530,000 subscribers. subscribers.

The channel’s publisher also mentions that the Kremlin should pay attention to “the Dnipro region of Ukraine, Bessarabia, the Grand Duchy of Finland, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Sakartvel, the Central Asian states in Russian Turkestan, many Baltic provinces and a large part of Poland.”

“Property can be searched and [Vokietijos Demokratinėje Respublikoje]and other Warsaw Pact countries,” the channel says, referring to parts of Germany and other Central European states controlled by the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

“Law enforcement combat forces have already gone to Africa,” the blogger added, presumably referring to Moscow’s expanding “Africa Corps.”

According to Newsweek, previously V. Putin was not inclined to emphasize the sale of Alaska to the United States in 1867. He has called that deal insignificant and said that the event should not worry anyone. But some of his allies believe that Moscow could raise the Alaska issue again and start a territorial dispute.

ISW views such ambitions as baseless, but as can be judged from the reaction of “Dva majora”, revanchist moods have gripped the Russian ultra-nationalist community. The ultranationalist segment criticizes the war against Ukraine only because Moscow is not achieving its goals, and V. Putin is clearly hesitant to announce nationwide mobilization.

After the Russian presidential election in March, which Mr. Putin will undoubtedly win, the Kremlin is expected to begin a new phase of mass mobilization. The Russian leader does not appear to be in the mood to scale back his maximalist goals for Ukraine, and Kyiv is already preparing for a possible new large-scale Russian offensive in 2024.