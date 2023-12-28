In this way, Samsung wants to ensure that your battery lasts longer

#Samsung #ensure #battery #lasts #longer

today, 11:21 | by Laura Jenny

Samsung has come up with a new plan to ensure that your phone’s battery lasts longer. It comes with a new option called ‘battery protection’. Initially it was thought that it appeared on the upcoming Galaxy S24, but it now appears that it has been secretly baked into the Android 14 variant of Samsung’s Android shell One UI 6.0.

Samsung battery protection

You don’t just see it, but the Activity Launcher app does show it, namely as ‘BatteryProtectionActivity’. When you open this, you will see that you are presented with a menu in which you can enable the protection levels. For example, you can enable charging to stop charging when your battery is 100 percent full. If the phone remains in the charger and drops below 95 percent, it will start charging again.

‘Adaptive’ is also possible, in which case charging stops when the battery is 80 percent full, but when your alarm clock is about to ring, it quickly stops charging another 20 percent (something we know from OnePlus devices, among others). Maximum protection is the third and final option, where charging stops at 80 percent and that’s it. The reason behind this is that batteries do best when they are not fully charged.

Battery Protection

The real official launch of Battery Protection is probably planned for January 2024, when One UI 6.1 is released. In any case, it sounds a lot better than previous attempts to protect batteries and it is especially nice that you can make the choice yourself. Although there are of course things you can do to keep your battery as good as possible, such as not exposing your phone to extreme cold or heat and not leaving it in the charger for too long.

Do you take a lot of action to save your battery? What do you do then? Share it in the comments of this article.

Related articles

Read the article on the mobile website

Not inside