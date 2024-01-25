In three steps your iPhone will be a lot safer, experts recommend doing it as soon as possible

#steps #iPhone #lot #safer #experts #recommend

If your iPhone is stolen, your personal information is now better protected against theft. That is, if you check a new feature that Apple rolled out this week. Experts recommend doing this as soon as possible.

Your photos and files, passwords, even bank details. Someone with bad intentions who gets their hands on your iPhone or iPad can get a lot of important information. Your access code is the key to that treasure chest. More and more often, thieves force their victims to reveal these figures.

That’s why Apple has introduced a new feature: Stolen Device Protection, which you can think of as an extra layer of security over your iPhone. The feature takes effect when your phone is not in a known location, such as your home or work. Certain information and functions are extra well protected at those times.

Hours of waiting

This makes it more difficult to change your Apple account password. From now on you have to wait an hour to do that. When that hour is up, you must identify yourself a second time via facial recognition or your fingerprint. Even an access code is not sufficient.

Important: this security only comes into effect when you are not at a known location. So you won’t notice it at home or at work. (Continue reading below the screenshot)

Less vulnerable

Experts recommend installing the update as soon as possible. “That is always a good idea,” says technology journalist Pieterjan Van Leemputten of Data News. “Every update improves the security of a device.”

The extra layer of protection is also useful, according to Van Leemputten. “Apple has thought about it carefully. But let’s be honest: this won’t stop iPhones from ever being stolen again. Everyone, including Android users, would do well to think carefully about the consequences of a stolen smartphone. For example, is your banking app properly secured and do you have a backup of your photos?”

How do you enable the function?

First you need to update your iPhone or iPad to iOS 17.3, the latest version of the operating system. Then go to Face ID/Touch ID and passcode in the Settings app. Then switch ‘Stolen device protection’ to ‘On’.