In Toulon, a temporary hospital service for seniors affected by Covid, flu and other viruses

They are no longer waiting in the emergency room, or distributed to other departments. From now on, at the Sainte-Musse hospital in Toulon-La Seyne, the patients aged over 75 and weakened by Covid, the flu or even bonchiolitis, are welcomed in a new temporary service.

Open since Tuesday January 9, this 10-bed service already sold out. Half of the patients have Covid. Dr Jean-René Mondain, head of this Temporary Reception Unit, explains that these are indeed additional beds because “we know that the hospital lacks beds almost all year round, but it is really glaring during major winter epidemics.

Ten beds, already all occupied, notably by Covid patients

Every morning, the doctor walks around his department and checks in on his patients, like Liliane. That morning, the retiree of 84 ans is “very tired”. She caught bonchiolite, “no, frankly, you have to do it!” The patient does not yet know when she will be able to leave the hospital. “The goal is to keep them in the unit as long as they have a fever,” the doctor explains, or they need to be on life support.

A temporary service of one month, or more if necessary

The opening of this service is an experiment launched and financed by the Regional Health Agency to increase bed capacity during epidemics and to relieve emergency room congestion. It is normally open for one month but this could be extended depending on the duration of the epidemic. Of the geriatric doctors and nurses were recruited specifically for this project.