In Trujillo they prepared the largest hallaca in Venezuela

More than 50 people, residents of the state of Trujillo, participated in the making of the largest hallaca in the country.

They were in charge of carrying out all the phases of preparation from cleaning the leaves to cooking the stew. They used stoves for cooking.

The result was a hallaca that measured 31 meters long – reported Diario 2001 – in honor of the neighborhood tradition of the inhabitants of the Bella Vista de Valera sector.

The “Hallacazo de Bella Vista” was declared the gastronomic heritage of the Juan Ignacio Montilla parish and has been prepared at the initiative of Alfredo “Coco” Suárez, since 1992.

Jorge Suárez, representative of the organizing committee, stated that the hallaca began with one meter, but over the years its measurements have increased. “Every year we increase one meter, today we achieved 31 meters,” he told Unión Radio.

This December, the neighbors also brought in the children to learn about the preparation of the dish.

