In Uzhhorod, there are important negotiations between representatives of Ukraine and the Minister of Hungary

#Uzhhorod #important #negotiations #representatives #Ukraine #Minister #Hungary

This was reported on the Telegram channel by the Office of the President of Ukraine, which is based on Ukrinform.

“The Minister of Foreign Economy and Foreign Affairs of Hungary Péter Szijjártó arrived in Uzhhorod with his team. The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrijus Yermak and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba begin a meeting with the Hungarian delegation,” the report said.

“An open and constructive dialogue is expected, which will help to develop the relations between the states”, noted the representatives of the Bureau.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Foreign Minister D. Kuleba and Head of the President’s Office A. Yermak on January 29. In Uzhhorod, Mr. Szijjártó will discuss the possibility of holding a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary.