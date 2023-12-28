In Vaslui, Santa Claus ran out of presents. The children went home in tears. “Shame on you!”

#Vaslui #Santa #Claus #ran #presents #children #home #tears #Shame

Many children went home disappointed and with tears in their eyes from the traditional meeting with Santa Claus in Vaslui. After handing out two or three gifts to some children, Santa Claus told the children that he had emptied his sack.

Many children left without presents from the meeting with Santa Claus from Vaslui PHOTO Profimedia

On December 24, approximately 700 children and their parents responded to the invitation of Vaslui City Hall to meet Santa Claus and enjoy the gifts. At the end of the artistic program of the students of the Vaslui Children’s Palace, Santa Claus arrived in the city center with an electric bus specially decorated for the Holidays.

Hundreds of little ones waited patiently in line because they were promised that they would all receive gifts. However, at some point, Santa Claus told them that he had no more presents to give because the sack was empty. Many children thought it was a joke, but when Santa left the stage specially set up for this, the little ones burst into tears.

“The children remained disappointed”

The moment was captured in a video recording made by Asociația Culturală TvDumești, which was watched by more than 100,000 people, and the comments were not slow to appear.

“The children remained disappointed! Look at them, they were left crying! It was really a joke!”; “You are nothings! You let the kids down, you said yes to all the kids, but you only had a few bags! You’d better not promise anything and don’t make such a nasty blunder!”; “Shame! I saw children leave with tears in their eyes. They didn’t leave with any candy. “Nice gesture of the mayor’s office, it’s a shame that they didn’t get to take those who really needed it, they all rushed in with a lot of money, I saw you”; “It started well and ended badly”; “Shame on the adults, who took the children’s gifts, stood in line and took from the children’s gifts. Shame, shame, shame!”.

Vaslui City Hall says that, in light of what happened, the event will be reorganized to avoid the situation in 2023.

“From the data obtained so far, on December 24, 700 packages were taken to the center, as in previous years. In total, the institution prepared 2,500 packages, of which they were also offered to the carolers who came to the town hall between December 18-22. The packages contained sweets, I could no longer purchase books because of the austerity ordinance. Sweets were purchased from local funds. The packages that were given on December 24 in the Civic Center were sufficient in previous years, but this year’s experience will lead to the reorganization of the event <În așteptarea lui Moș Crăciun>”, stated the spokesperson of the Vaslui City Hall for Vremea Nouă.