In what position are Alianza Lima, Sporting Cristal and Universitario de Deportes? Libertadores Cup

The latest CONMEBOL club ranking brought many changes in the positions of Sporting Cristal, Universitario and Alianza Lima. Know all the details.

Before the end of 2023, CONMEBOL Libertadores revealed a new ranking of South American clubs. In that sense, the fans of Sporting Cristal, University of Sports y Lima Alliance They began to wonder what the new positions of their respective teams are.

In the list you can see that Sporting Cristal is the first club to appear, being in 34th placewhile the second team is University of Sports being in position 42.

FBC Melgar It is the third club to appear in this ranking, being in position 44, so it is then seen that Alianza Lima is positioned in box 52. They are added Cusco FC (115), Cienciano (116), César Vallejo (118) and Sport Huancayo (124).

club ranking

Which clubs are in the top 10 of the club rankings?

Also, it can be seen that Palm trees It is the club that leads the ranking CONMEBOLfollowed by River Plate y Boca Juniors. This is the top ten:

Palm trees

River Plate

Boca Juniors

Flamengo.

National of Uruguay

Athletico Paranaense

Guild

Penarol

São Paulo

Olympiad

