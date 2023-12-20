In what position are Alianza Lima, Sporting Cristal and Universitario de Deportes? Libertadores Cup

#position #Alianza #Lima #Sporting #Cristal #Universitario #Deportes #Libertadores #Cup

The latest CONMEBOL club ranking brought many changes in the positions of Sporting Cristal, Universitario and Alianza Lima. Know all the details.

Before the end of 2023, CONMEBOL Libertadores revealed a new ranking of South American clubs. In that sense, the fans of Sporting Cristal, University of Sports y Lima Alliance They began to wonder what the new positions of their respective teams are.

In the list you can see that Sporting Cristal is the first club to appear, being in 34th placewhile the second team is University of Sports being in position 42.

FBC Melgar It is the third club to appear in this ranking, being in position 44, so it is then seen that Alianza Lima is positioned in box 52. They are added Cusco FC (115), Cienciano (116), César Vallejo (118) and Sport Huancayo (124).

club ranking

Which clubs are in the top 10 of the club rankings?

Also, it can be seen that Palm trees It is the club that leads the ranking CONMEBOLfollowed by River Plate y Boca Juniors. This is the top ten:

  • Palm trees
  • River Plate
  • Boca Juniors
  • Flamengo.
  • National of Uruguay
  • Athletico Paranaense
  • Guild
  • Penarol
  • São Paulo
  • Olympiad

    • Join the Líbero WhatsApp channel

    Also Read:  Bodunha guides first training session as coach of Interclube -

    Related News

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Recent News

    Editor's Pick

    VAR scandal in Bayern goal against Stuttgart? Kölner Keller admits technical problems
    VAR scandal in Bayern goal against Stuttgart? Kölner Keller admits technical problems
    Posted on
    Bills, help for those with health problems: how it works
    Bills, help for those with health problems: how it works
    Posted on
    Municipality of Viana deprived of electricity –
    Municipality of Viana deprived of electricity –
    Posted on
    READING – The library man to discover
    READING – The library man to discover
    Posted on
    Tags
    akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

    Please contact us at [email protected]

    Information

    • Terms & Conditions

    Hosted by ByoHosting

    More Interesting News