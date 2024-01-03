in which cases they can be applied – Corriere.it

#cases #applied #Corriere.it

Cold shower for families and small businesses who want to change their electricity supplier before the contract expires: from 1 January operators can apply costs for early withdrawal from the supply contract. This was foreseen by an Arera resolution dated 6 June. Suppliers will be able to apply these charges only for fixed-term contracts, usually 12 or 24 months, and at a fixed price, and for indefinite-term contracts if they have a fixed price for a given period, limited to this period of time. It is not yet clear what the value of the penalty could be, but Arera specifies that “the sum requested must, in any case, be proportionate and cannot exceed the economic loss resulting from the early withdrawal”. Furthermore, it is up to the energy suppliers to prove the existence and extent of the loss resulting from the early withdrawal.

What does the Arera resolution provide

“In the case of electricity supply contracts at a fixed price and for a fixed term or at a fixed price and for an indefinite period but with fixed-term economic conditions” offered to domestic customers or to companies with fewer than 50 employees and 10 million in turnover, the seller “is required to indicate in a clear, express and easily comprehensible manner” any charge “which must be specifically approved and signed by the end customer” and is “indicated as the maximum total sum of money due” and which must be proportionate, i.e. «it cannot exceed the economic loss directly suffered by the seller following the early withdrawal of the contract», we read in the resolution.

The protest of consumer associations

A novelty that has sparked protests from consumers. â€œA disgrace! We have repeatedly and in vain asked the Government and Parliament, by submitting observations to the recently passed competition law bill, to repeal the rule which provides that the electricity supplier can make customers pay a sum of money in the event of early withdrawal from a fixed-term or fixed-price supply contract”, says Marco Vignola, head of the energy sector of the National Consumers Union. Assoutenti asks for intervention from Antitrust and Mister Prezzi, explaining that these penalties “could have had a meaning before the energy crisis, when there was no volatility and surges in tariffs” but “in the current context they deflect competition by preventing consumers from switching to offers more convenient”. Consumerism defines the penalties as “absurd” and points the finger at “binding conditions” in the face of a “much vaunted free market”. While Codacons announces an appeal to the Lazio Regional Administrative Court against the Arera resolution, defining the charges as “illegitimate” and at the same time hypothesizing a “class action on behalf of all unjustly damaged users”.