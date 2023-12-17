In which hotel will Lionel Messi stay during his visit to El Salvador?

#hotel #Lionel #Messi #stay #visit #Salvador

The countdown continues for the world champion’s visit to San Salvador to face La Selecta.

The Salvadoran businessman Fernando Poma was one of the guests this day on the radio and television program La Tribu FM. At the end of the interview, the executive director of Real Hotels and Resorts confirmed the place where Messi will rest along with the entire Inter Miami delegation prior to the friendly on January 19 against the El Salvador team.

In addition, Poma stated that one of the owners and current President of Soccer Operations of the American team, Englishman David Beckham, will make the trip to Central American territory.

“Messi and Inter Miami are going to stay at the Real Intercontinental hotel. Messi, David Beckham and everyone on the team,” said Poma, this Friday.

Germán Águila: “It is not cheap to bring a team that has the best in the world (Messi)”

On the other hand, at the beginning of this week, the coach of the senior Salvadoran national team, the Spanish Rubén de la Barrera, told CANCHA that on Monday, January 8, training will begin to begin preparing for the game against Inter Miami, of the Major League Soccer (MLS).

RETURN TO COVER