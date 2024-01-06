in which regions will it be the coldest?

#regions #coldest

By VM

Published 3 hours ago, Updated 2 hours ago

The change in temperature promises to be radical all week, anticipates La Chaîne Météo. Eastern France will be the most exposed part of France.

After a mild Christmas and New Year’s Eve, the “Moscow-Paris”, a cold wave coming from Russia and Scandinavia, will cause temperatures to drop in France. The change in temperature promises to be radical, anticipate The Weather Channel *.

For four days next week, the national temperature indicator will be below 0.9°C. “We are heading towards a marked cold episode, but not a cold wave a priori, even if the models can evolve”explains the specialized site.

The east of France will be most exposed to the risk of a cold snap. The Weather Channel

Eastern France particularly exposed

According to projections, it is the eastern part of France that will be most exposed to the risk of a cold snap “which promises to be severe”. The temperatures “will dive” up to -10 to -15°C in the valleys, certain valley bottoms and cold holes where very severe frosts develop.

No thaw is expected “for several days” in Strasbourg. The Weather Channel

Several days without thaw are anticipated from Alsace to Auvergne Rhône-Alpes. And in Strasbourg, no thaw is planned “during many days”.

5°C maximum from Hauts-de-France to Limousin

The regions from Hauts-de-France to Limousin will be affected “in a slightly less severe manner”predicts The Weather Channel. However, temperatures are expected to be particularly low: 5°C below normal, with minimums between -5 and 0°C, and maximums not rising above 1 to 5°C.

The cold will also be severe from the English Channel to the Atlantic coast, “and we cannot exclude one or two days without thaw from Lille to Rennes via Rouen and Alençon”.

In the south, regions could be least impacted due to humid air stationary in the Mediterranean. In the hinterland, snowfall at very low altitudes is possible, sometimes down to the coast.

*The Weather Channel is a property of the group Figaro.

