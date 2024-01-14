In winter, boost your body

#winter #boost #body

You miss the sun and the beautiful sunny days, the cold and the rain have gained ground and damaged your morale a little. There’s nothing like good food choices to boost your immune system, limit fatigue and lift your spirits.

Boost immune defenses through micronutrition.

In winter, colds and fatigue return. Our body is put to the test, especially since it expends a lot of energy to maintain the internal temperature at 37°C.

The cold makes us want to eat dishes rich in fat: raclette, tartiflette, fondue… And yet, it is not recommended to skip fresh fruits and vegetables, a great source of vitamin C. This is a powerful antioxidant which helps protect cells from oxidative stress and thus prevent premature aging. Vitamin C is also known for its important role in strengthening the immune system. It intervenes in particular in the

renewal of white blood cells and helps reduce fatigue. Nature is very well made, winter fruits and vegetables are rich in vitamin C: citrus fruits (orange, grapefruit, lemon, clementine, etc.), kiwi, cabbage, etc. Eating 2 kiwis allows you to cover your daily vitamin C needs.

Since vitamin C is sensitive to light and heat, it is best to consume fruits and vegetables raw and fresh.

For breakfast, discover the 3 citrus juice: grapefruit, orange, clementine.

For lunch, enjoy a sweet and sour duck leg confit. To do this, reduce the orange juice (preferably fresh) into syrup. Brush the thighs with the reduced orange juice then finish cooking for 4 minutes. Enjoy with oven-roasted butternut slices.

For dinner, an orange, Roquefort and walnut salad Or a raw broccoli salad. In a salad bowl, mix 600 g of raw broccoli florets, finely sliced, 4 grated carrots, 1 peeled and diced apple, 1 peeled and diced pear, 1 dozen crushed walnuts and hazelnuts, raisins and 200 g of goat cheese cut into cubes. Season with the vinaigrette of your choice and serve with wholemeal bread (for the starch).

Boost immune defenses with micronutrition in herbal medicine.

Ginseng is a root, derivatives of which are easily available in pharmacies. It acts as an intellectual and physical stimulant, and helps fight fatigue. However, it is not recommended for pregnant or breastfeeding women or children. In case of hypertension, ask your pharmacist for advice.

Marion SMITH, Dietician in Villasavary and Castelnaudary. [email protected] – Facebook page Marion Dietician