IN – With home tests, you can detect cancer early and thus increase the chance of a cure. They only take 5 minutes

#home #tests #detect #cancer #early #increase #chance #cure #minutes

Cancer kills more than 27,000 Czechs every year. However, this cruel disease can be detected earlier than ever. One-time tests are now available that help with early detection. The first of these is the Carci Reagent, which can identify cancer at home within 5 minutes.

Foto: Shutterstock

One of the main problems with cancer is its initial invisibility, which often means that the diagnosis comes too late. Focused on spreading cancer awareness, Tests4Cancer now comes up with self-tests for its early detection.

Cancer, which is responsible for almost every fourth death in the Czech Republic, emphasizes the importance of preventive examinations. However, many at-risk people neglect this duty. MD Nicol Prosová from the FNKV oncology clinic emphasizes: “According to my experience, a relatively large proportion of people go for preventive examinations little or not at all. It is partly for convenience, in addition, in many cases, cancer in the early stages does not hurt, so the patient does not have a chance to find out anything himself.” Home self-testing is recommended for early detection once every 3 months, but Tests4Cancer also appeals for regular check-ups with doctors individual types of cancer.

Self-tests can help significantly increase the success of treatment of malignant tumors in their early detection, right from the comfort of your home. The first of the self-tests represented by Tests4Cancer is the Carci Reagent. The test takes only 5 minutes, is not painful and can provide indicative information about substances associated with cancer in the urine, thus contributing to the early detection and successful treatment of this malignant disease.

Foto: Shutterstock

“Self-testing is both a way to better detect cancer in the early stages, and also a way to educate the public and increase interest in their health,” concludes MUDr. Nicole Pross.

“Carci Reagent is a self-test IVD diagnostic agent test kit designed to detect indicative amounts of monohydroxy phenolic metabolites, specifically tyrosine, in urine. This innovative test uses a chemical chromogenic method, where the presence of the desired substance in the test sample is revealed through a chemical reaction, causing visible color changes. The result can be compared to a color scale, allowing for easy interpretation, and can detect cancers in their early stages, greatly improving the prospects for successful treatment,” says Tests4Cancer.

According to the company’s press materials, scientific studies confirm that receptor tyrosine-protein kinase erbB-2 (ERBB2) can serve as a marker for gastroesophageal cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, gallbladder and pancreatic cancer, and uterine cancer. The basic principle of the test consists in the improved method of Millon’s reagent, monitoring the increased amount of monohydroxy phenolic metabolites (tyrosine) in the urine. After adding 3 ml of morning urine to the ampoule, the color of the mixture changes, and this triggers a reaction color cascade. Positive results should be consulted with a doctor, but are not automatically a reason to panic.

Carci Reagent stands out for its strong sensitivity to malignant tumors (up to 96.7%), which makes it a suitable auxiliary detection method for the popularization of prevention and early detection of oncological diseases, the press release further states.

Sources: MUDr. Nicol Prosová from the FNKV oncology clinic, Press release Tests4Cancer, Teh Journal of The Czech and Slovak Oncological Societies (available online)