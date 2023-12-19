In Zurich, two Hamas survivors tell

#Zurich #Hamas #survivors

Shmuel Moha, right, a survivor of Kibbutz Nirim speaks next to Yuval Raphael, left, a survivor of the Nova music festival attack.Keystone

The speech took place in the presence of the Israeli ambassador to Switzerland, who said she was concerned about a certain trivialization of the events that happened at the beginning of October.

Two survivors of the massacre perpetrated by Hamas on October 7 in Israel recounted what they experienced on Monday in Zurich. A woman who survived an attack on a music festival and a kibbutz survivor spoke at a protest.

👉 Our live on the situation in Palestine 👈

In the premises of the Israelite Cult Community (ICZ) then during a gathering early in the evening in Zurich, the two survivors spoke in front of several hundred people. On the city hall bridge, several politicians, including Mayor Corine Mauch (PS), representatives of various religions and the Israeli ambassador also addressed the population. They warned against putting the events of October 7 into perspective.

The kibbutz resident first recounted how he and his family were attacked early in the morning. Faced with a terrorist, he had to fight for several minutes to hold the door handle and prevent the attacker from entering. Armed only with a knife and in his underwear, he took refuge with his family in the house.

Later, he heard the attacker talking to a second terrorist. He panicked at the idea of ​​the two men trying to open the door together.. It was only when he simultaneously opened all the blinds in the house using an app that the Hamas men left:

“They must have assumed the Israeli army was coming”

He and his family were only released after a good eleven hours.

The reports must shock

A representative of the Jewish religious community said that they are being forced to show why Israel is waging a defensive war. The media needs to show how serious the attack was, another participant said.

It was initially planned that a released Hamas hostage would also take part in the event in Zurich. However, this appearance was canceled at the last minute. The reports we deliver must shockthe second survivor said on Monday.

The young woman was with four friends at the music festival in southern Israel, where Hamas killed more than 350 people and took 40 hostages. The survivor recounted her chaotic escape. She hid with her friends in a small bunker on the side of the road.

Pretend to be dead

Terrorists regularly entered the bunker and shot people, “we could no longer see the ground, there were dead people everywhere,” she said. She spent eight hours there.

Stuck between the dead and the injured, she finally managed to reach her father by telephone:

“He told me to pretend to be dead”

She and her friends escaped with injuries, “only 11 of the 45 people present in the bunker survived”.

Videos from October 7 broadcast during the demonstration were intended to highlight the drama of the events. The young woman’s desperate telephone conversation with her father was also heard during the demonstration in Zurich.

The two Israeli survivors came to Zurich at the invitation of four private people. The latter had already organized a demonstration in October bringing together around 1,500 participants under the slogan “neveragainisnow” (never again is now). They also wanted to draw attention to the anti-Semitism they experienced in Switzerland after October 7. (ats/jch)

