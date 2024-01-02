Including Big Fish: Humphries rushing to the World Cup final

#Including #Big #Fish #Humphries #rushing #World #Cup #final

Demonstration of power by Luke Humphries in the semi-finals of the Darts World Cup: “Cool Hand Luke” roared past Scott Williams 6-0.

Played six “high finishes”: Luke Humphries. IMAGO/Pro Sports Images

Just like in the first semi-final duel, which Luke Littler won, an unseeded player challenged a seeded player in the second: Michael van Gerwen’s conqueror, Scott Williams, met number three on the Order of Merit, Luke Humphries.

Although Williams opened with a break, the first set went to the favorite: Humphries immediately came to the re-break and confidently won the decider. When he checked, Williams still had 279 points.

“Cool Hand Luke” ended the second set in a hurry. The 28-year-old followed a break with two high finishes (121, 136 points) – Humphries started impressively with an average of 113.02 points per shot.

Williams misses the bullseye, Humphries then hits it

He then continued his run with a “big fish” – he managed almost everything in these minutes. But despite five perfect darts, “Shaggy” equalized to 1-1 after legs. Also worth seeing over 19, double 19, double 19. Since both of them then completed their throwing legs, it went into the last possible leg like in the first set. There Humphries made it 3-0 after sets with the next high finish (126 points). Particularly bitter for Williams: After he missed the bullseye to win the set, his opponent checked over the bullseye.

Humphries continued to average more than ten points per reception than Williams (108.64 to 96.19). Nevertheless, after both won their opening legs and Humphries missed two set darts, “Shaggy” had a chance to win his first set. However, the 33-year-old didn’t hit the double ten, so from his point of view it was 0:4.

In the following set, Humphries once again demonstrated his strength (121.86 average). Williams didn’t get a chance to checkout and his opponent finished the set with the next high finish (121 points) via bullseye, triple-13 and double-16. Williams looked at his companions as he walked off the stage and didn’t know what happened to him.

A short time later the Mtach was finished. Williams lost his throwing leg (third leg of the set) because, among other things, he overthrew at 126 points – the decisive break for Humphries. With his second match dart, Humphries then moved into his first World Cup final and was also crowned “first in the world rankings”. In the final on Wednesday evening (9 p.m.) he will face prodigy Luke Littler.

The statistics also made it clear how one-sided the duel was: 108.74 to 94.93 points on average and 60 to 43.8 percent in the checkout for Humphries.