incomes grow twice as much as prices, but Bulgarians save

Exports will start to rise, but compared to the low base of 2023

GDP growth will be moderate – 2%

Wage growth in Bulgaria in 2024 will slow down compared to the previous year, but will again be higher than inflation. Allianz Trade predicts this in its annual report for our country.

Average income growth will be 9%, while average annual inflation – 4%, the forecast says. The ratio was almost the same in 2023 as well.

According to NSI data, which are available until September 2023, the average salary then was BGN 2,072, while a year earlier it was BGN 1,787. The difference was 15%, while for the same period inflation was 6.3%.

Allianz analysts see another trend, which they believe will develop and deepen in 2024. Bulgarian consumer spending, which until recently was one of the drivers of economic development, will give way to public spending. It is expected

consumption to have a small growth this year – only 2%,

while last year and the year before last it was 3.7 and 5.5% respectively. Households will be more conservative in spending, on the one hand, because of the smaller increase in wages and, on the other hand, because of the expected increase in interest rates and less favorable credit conditions.

As the main engine for economic growth in our country in 2024, the annual report of Allianz outlines public spending, which is expected to grow by 4% after shrinking by 1% last year.

Investment activity will also recover over the next two years, driven by the money the state will spend, including projects funded by Next Generation EU, the recovery and resilience plan and operational programmes, the report said.

Allianz analysts expect

Bulgarian exports to recover slowly and gradually

parallel to the movement of the export markets, which, however, are currently at a standstill due to the state of the economies of our main partners in the EU.

The forecast for 2024 is for a 4.2% increase in exports, but this is rather due to the low base last year. From the second half of 2023, exports began to fall, with a contraction for the whole year within 2.5%. Imports will recover more convincingly.

Based on all this, Allianz’s forecast is for a moderate growth of the Bulgarian economy with about 2% for 2024 and 2.5% for 2025. The latest forecast of the BNB for the native economy is

to grow by 2.7% in 2024

and reach 3.6% in 2025. The latest forecast of the International Monetary Fund for Bulgaria is even more optimistic – 3.2% already in 2024.

The existence of a currency board and the traditionally cautious financial policy of Bulgaria ensure sustainability. However, the currency board largely neutralizes monetary policy, limiting its use to counteract price pressure from 2021 onwards. Therefore, we expect currency stability to be maintained, but price stability will not be fully restored before 2025, explains Manfred Stammer, chief analyst at Allianz.

His prediction for Bulgaria’s admission to the Eurozone is that it is possible for this to happen in 2025 at the earliest. This is actually the political request, but for now

the country does not meet one of the most important criteria

– annual inflation to be a maximum of 1.5 percentage points higher than the average of the three countries of the euro area with the best indicators. Currently, these are Belgium, Cyprus and Luxembourg with 1.8%. The latest data on inflation in our country in December 2023 state that it was 4.7%. In addition, the review that the ECB will conduct in June collects data for a year ago, and until recently the annual rate in our country was between 7 and 8%.

The business environment in Bulgaria is assessed in the Allianz report as “adequate with some unremedied weaknesses”. Among the main challenges facing the Bulgarian economy, the experts

for another year, they indicate the unresolved problems with corruption

and the effectiveness of the judicial system, government instability, and public dissatisfaction with living standards. They also draw attention to the vulnerability of external economic shocks due to Bulgaria’s high export dependence.