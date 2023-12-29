Incomprehensible: beautiful Jennifer Lawrence was called ‘too fat’ to act

It often happens that actors miss out on a role, but when you are told that you are ‘too fat’ for the film, this is of course anything but fun. This also happened to none other than Jennifer Lawrence at a young age.

Lawrence became world famous at an early age thanks to her role in The Beloved Hunger Gamesfranchise, in which she plays the lead role. Since then she has had the roles up for grabs, but since she looks quite good, she is also often given the role of the diva or the ‘femme fatale’.

Anders
Despite looking pretty and fun, Lawrence was told early in her career that she was actually “too fat” to be truly successful. The actress previously said: “In Hollywood I’m actually ‘overweight’.

I’ve heard that before. I was also told that I turn my feet out too much and therefore walk and run strangely. So I had to learn that again, as it were, in order to be accepted and have a chance in the film world“.

Criticism
For example, an article was once written about the actress and that she was too heavy for her role The Hunger Games convincingly. Lawrence then snapped: “I will never starve myself for a role. I don’t want young girls to look at me and say, ‘Oh, I want to look like Katniss so I’ll eat less from now on.’

In my eyes, Katniss should look fit and strong, not skinny and weak. A lot is asked of actresses in Hollywood and it can be hard… This should be done at some point“. The film critics who criticized the actress are in any case not really understandable according to the necessary film fanatics.

