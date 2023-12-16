Increase in active participation of women

Issa Sanogo (middle), Resident Coordinator of the United Nations system with the representative of the women entrepreneurs group and the resident representative of UNIDO in Madagascar

More and more women are actively participating in the industrial development of the country. This is what the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) reports.

Industrialization, for women, is no longer just wind! Women do indeed participate in the country’s development effort. Indeed, it has been shown that in recent years, the participation of women in the management of businesses and industries is starting to progress and is even tending towards parity. The issue was raised on the occasion of African Industrialization Day which was celebrated by Madagascar this week.

The main theme of the event, moreover, is the acceleration of the industrialization of Africa through the empowerment of African women in the transformation for an integrated market. Malagasy women actively participate in the industrial sector, thus playing a leading role in reducing poverty but also in economic development. This observation is shared by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, as explained by Volatiana Rakotondrazafy, resident representative of this UN branch in the country.

Nursery projects

This organization reports that 38% of women operate in the industrial sector in Africa.

“The empowerment of women, especially in the industrial sector, remains a priority because it creates value, but also employment, generating more income for the community,” she confides, while reiterating the support of this United Nations body supports initiatives to promote integrated markets, industrialization and entrepreneurship training.

“In the next cycle of our country program, we will do more to support industrial development initiatives, like the “Taninketsa Indostrialy”. We will also do more in the development of industrial skills, renewable energies and even the efficiency of the use of natural resources,” explains the UNIDO resident representative. Regarding industrial development projects, Madagascar has already charted its course, while committing to promoting the skills of grassroots industrialization actors.

These include, for example, industrial incubator projects, in the One District, One Factory program of the Ministry of Industrialization, Commerce and Consumption (MICC) through which women hold the reins of some industrial units.

Itamara Randriamamonjy