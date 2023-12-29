Increase in respiratory infections forces cancellation of surgeries

#Increase #respiratory #infections #forces #cancellation #surgeries

In Manitoba, the resurgence of respiratory illnesses is pushing hospital intensive care units to their limits and causing the cancellation of certain surgical procedures, announces Shared Health.

It appears the numbers are continuing to rise. We have not yet reached a peak or a plateau, says the executive director of the organization that oversees health care delivery in the province, Lanette Siragusa.

If intensive care unit capacity needs to be increased, we may need to look at other services we provide that we may need to temporarily slow down, whether it’s surgeries or outpatient care in health clinics. day, she says.

Some operations had to be canceled last week, and this could continue, warns Ms. Siragusa. We will keep an eye on the situation and assess it as we go along, she said.

Lanette Siragusa adds that new dates will be set as soon as possible for the postponed procedures. For the moment, the province is not considering sending patients for treatment outside the province, she said.

The increase in infections is attributed to seasonal flu and COVID-19, according to Shared Health.

Over the past two weeks, admissions to the intensive care unit at Winnipeg Children’s Hospital as well as the province’s four adult intensive care units have reached a record high.

Currently, we have 12 pediatric patients in intensive care as well as three others who require intensive care in different areas of the children’s hospital, in addition to approximately 100 adults in intensive care, says Lanette Siragusa.

We are managing this number of patients, which is higher than we are used to, and we are preparing to welcome more.

During the holidays, people come together and spend time with loved ones, which can increase the spread of viruses.

Reinforcement nurses

Last week, the province asked nurses with acute care skills to volunteer to work overtime during the Christmas break.

Siragusa did not say how many nurses responded to the call, saying only that some staff [avaient] answered the call and others did not.

Shared Care says it prefers that overtime remains voluntary rather than compulsory. So far, we are holding on and managing, says the general director.

It is always stressful for staff to know that the number [d’admissions en soins intensifs] could increase. So we’re trying to be very proactive and make sure we have the necessary support in advance.

Health officials in the province are encouraging people to get vaccinated against the flu and bird flu.

According to the most recent report from Manitoba Public Health, the average vaccination rate was 20%, a rate a little lower for COVID-19 and a little higher for the flu, reports Ms. Siragusa.

There is certainly the possibility of increasing the vaccination rate, she adds.