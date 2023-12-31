Increase in wages and outflow of migrants from Ukraine? Forecasts for 2024

#Increase #wages #outflow #migrants #Ukraine #Forecasts

Economic recovery in Poland is slowly becoming a fact, and with it the improvement of the situation on the labor market;

Companies will gradually report greater demand for employees, but this will not be the main source of wage growth;

Thanks to the increase in the minimum wage, the lowest wages will increase the most;

Inflation trends will additionally cause salary increases to outpace price increases.

From the employee’s perspective, the most important thing is probably one, quite obvious issue, i.e. fair pay. Its purchasing power becomes particularly important in times of increased inflation. In the draft budget for 2024, Donald Tusk’s government assumed that the average annual price increase will amount to 6.6% next year. Will the dynamics of wage growth be higher?

– Wage growth in 2024 will be double-digit – we estimate an average of 10.3 percent – Jakub Rybacki, head of the Macroeconomics Team of the Polish Economic Institute, tells Interia Biznes. – However, it will not be driven by cyclical mechanisms, but by a high increase in the minimum wage. The lowest wages will increase the most.

Economists from Millennium Bank present similar estimates: in their opinion, throughout 2024, wages will increase by approximately 10%. year-on-year compared to a 12.6% increase in 2023. “Next year, wage data in the corporate sector will be influenced by an increase in the minimum wage by over 20%.” – they wrote in the report. “However, with falling inflation, we believe that annual wage growth in companies will slowly decline, reaching single-digit values.”

“We forecast that the growth rate of wages should remain at a double-digit level also in the coming months, and on average in 2024 amount to above 10%, driving further growth in consumption and economic recovery,” echo colleagues from Santander Bank Polska.

The projected values ​​of average wage growth clearly indicate that the purchasing power of Poles’ earnings will increase. If the average inflation in 2024 actually amounted to 6.6% and earnings increased by 10.3%, the real increase in wages would amount to 3.7%.

Let us remind you that the minimum wage in Poland will increase twice in 2024: from January it will amount to PLN 4,242 gross, and in July it will increase to PLN 4,300. The minimum hourly rate will be PLN 27.70 from January and PLN 28.10 from July.

But regardless of this, representatives of some professional groups will earn more. Donald Tusk’s government decided to fulfill its promises of raises for teachers and public sector employees. The salaries of the former will increase by 30%, with an increase of at least PLN 1,500. The draft amendment to the budget-related act for 2024 also assumes an increase in the average remuneration of beginner and kindergarten teachers by 33%, i.e. by PLN 1,576.72. In the entire budget sector, salaries are to increase by 20 percent next year.

At the end of November, the registered unemployment rate in Poland was 5 percent, and this rate has remained at this level since July this year. – the Ministry of Family and Social Policy announced in its preliminary estimate. Will this value accompany us in the coming months?

– We will not see a high increase in the unemployment rate in the coming year; it will probably be minimal, says Jakub Rybacki from PIE.

– As the economy accelerates, the issue of employee shortage will come back, but in the coming quarters the increased demand for the latter will not translate into an increase in wages – adds the economist. – Research under the so-called The NBP Quick Monitoring shows that the percentage of companies willing to increase wages is not particularly high – but the further into 2024, the higher this percentage will be.

“In our opinion, the employment picture in the corporate sector will not change significantly in the coming months due to the delayed reaction of the labor market to improving economic activity,” agree Bank Millennium economists. “In the later part of 2024, we assume an improvement in labor demand, which is signaled by the upward trend in the Central Statistical Office indicators of employment forecast by companies and the results of the last edition of the NBP Quick Monitoring.”

According to the Millennium macroeconomic analysis team, employment growth in 2024 will not be strong – due to the challenge that labor costs will pose to enterprises, especially smaller ones, after the upcoming large increase in the minimum wage. Because the latter will increase, in many industries employees earning slightly more than the new minimum wage may expect raises so as not to feel that their earnings do not differ significantly from those of people in positions requiring lower qualifications.

The Polish labor market has been struggling with staff shortages for years, and some sectors rely on migrants to fill the gaps in employment. Will they be able to count on an inflow of human resources from abroad next year?

– In 2022, we had a rapid, war-like inflow of migrants from Ukraine, but now the situation will rather stabilize – notes Jakub Rybacki from PIE. – It may even happen that there will be an outflow of Ukrainians who will return to their country as the frontline situation in eastern Ukraine crystallises; Additionally, the trips of Ukrainian men will be blocked for mobilization reasons. Poland will probably have to look for additional human resources from other directions. There are certainly fewer and fewer migrant people who could join our labor market.

This, in turn, may strengthen the position of Polish employees negotiating rates in companies, either “at the start” or when applying for increases in the salaries they already receive. – In a better economic situation, the demand for labor will be stronger, and since the supply of labor has been limited for several years in the light of low unemployment or the outflow of immigrants from Ukraine, the bargaining power of the employee will strengthen – said Santander BP economist Marcin in a recent interview with our website Luzinski.

