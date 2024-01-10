Increased durability and replaceable battery as an advantage. Samsung showed the Galaxy Xcover7 and the Tab Active5 tablet – SamsungMania.cz

#Increased #durability #replaceable #battery #advantage #Samsung #showed #Galaxy #Xcover7 #Tab #Active5 #tablet #SamsungMania.cz

Samsung today announced two new rugged devices, the Galaxy Xcover7 smartphone and the Galaxy Tab Active5 tablet. Both devices are directly designed for extreme conditions, both have increased resistance, intergenerationally higher computing power and support 5G networks.

Galaxy Xcover7 it was equipped with a 6.6″ TFT display with Full HD+ resolution. The display has a high sensitivity mode, so you can operate it even with work gloves (thickness up to 2 mm). It got into a body with dimensions of 169 × 80 × 10.2 mm user-replaceable 4,050mAh battery. You can charge it via the USB-C connector or via the POGO pins on the side of the phone. Like additional batteries for the phone, you need to purchase both types of chargers separately. The phone weighs 240 grams and meets IP68 and MIL-STD810H resistance standards The display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+.

The phone is powered by an unknown 6nm octa-core processor, apparently the Mediatek Dimensity 6100+. 6GB of operating memory is followed by 128GB of storage, which you can expand with microSD cards. A 50 Mpx camera (F1.8) with LED flash is located on the back, and a 5 Mpx selfie with fixed focus awaits above the display. The phone is offered as DualSIM (one slot + eSIM), and you can also connect your own headphones to it via the 3.5mm jack. Unfortunately, it lacks a fingerprint reader, only face unlock is available. Dolby Atmos mode enriches the sound, and the programmable Xcover Key is also worth mentioning.

Galaxy Xcover7 will be available in the Czech Republic in the second half of January for CZK 8,999.

The tablet will run even without a battery

The second novelty is a durable tablet Galaxy Tab Active5which uses an 8″ TFT display with WUXGA resolution, an aspect ratio of 16:10 and increased touch sensitivity. The display is covered by Gorilla Glass 5. The tablet is built on an unknown 5nm octa-core chipset, in terms of connectivity it does not lack 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC or Wi-Fi 6. The 13 Mpx camera on the back with LED lighting is primarily intended for “scanning” documents, while the 5 Mpx selfie can be used for conference calls.

Even the Galaxy Tab Acitve5 can be operated with work gloves. In the case of permanent installations, the device can only work on a charger without an inserted battery

The tablet supports increased IP68 resistance as well as the US military standard MIL-STD810H. The S Pen stylus also has increased IP68 resistance, which, together with a durable cover, is included directly in the basic package. As with the aforementioned smartphone, the tablet also supports Samsung Knox and Samsung Knox Vault secure modes, but there is an additional fingerprint reader compared to the aforementioned phone.

You can charge the tablet again via USB-C or the side POGO pins, the battery has a capacity of 5,050 mAh. In No Battery mode, it can be used without a battery, only when connected to a mains charger. Both novelties from Samsung have increased speaker volume, programmable buttons, a function for easy reading of barcodes, as well as many options for connecting and sharing data with a computer, e.g. via the Link to Windows application. They also have a desktop environment emulator available, although we don’t have the exact details of this feature yet.

The tablet, not only for work use, will be available in the Czech Republic in the second half of January. The tablet will be sold with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in two variants. The Wi-Fi version will cost 11,999 CZK, the 5G version of the tablet will cost 13,999 CZK.