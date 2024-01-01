Increased health risks for snowbirds this winter

#Increased #health #risks #snowbirds #winter

Even though we are all tired of hearing about health risks since COVID-19, making sure we are well informed remains the basis of responsible behavior and can avoid a lot of inconvenience, and even worse!

Health indicators indicate there is reason to be cautious in the Sunshine State this winter.

COVID-19 cases have doubled in one month, due to a new, highly contagious variant called JN.1 and it is very easily transmitted. It currently accounts for more than 40% of COVID cases in the entire Southeastern United States, which includes Florida.

Hospitalizations for people aged 65 and over with respiratory problems are on the rise. Basic precautions should therefore be taken, such as avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Alicia Budd, head of the CDC’s domestic surveillance division, says it’s not too late to get vaccinated.

There is also another outbreak to watch for in the face of a serious risk of salmonellosis food poisoning caused by two products: Quaker Oats bars and cantaloupe. The contaminated cantaloupes were whole and also cut. They were sold primarily at Trader Joe’s, from Mexico, and marketed under the Rudy and Malichita brands. The Food and Drug Administration recommends not eating cantaloupe unless you are certain it is not included in the recall. Salmonellosis can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and stomach pain and, more rarely, death.

The Quaker Oats company has recalled several of its products sold in Florida, indicating that they may be contaminated with salmonella bacteria.

Besides salmonellosis, COVID-19 and the flu, mosquitoes add another source of concern. The humidity Florida experienced last fall and this winter is causing a significant increase in mosquito-borne illnesses. Several alerts have been issued and scientists expect the trend to continue. The proliferation of biting insects and the diseases they transmit in Florida are accentuated by the particularly favorable humidity conditions. Viruses include West Nile, Eastern Equine Encephalitis, St. Louis Encephalitis, Chikungunya Fever, Zika, Dengue and Malaria, new this year.

The Aedes mosquito, one of the hundred most invasive species in the world, must be monitored because it thrives in urban areas. It can be easily identified by the white markings on its body and legs.

Snowbirds and visitors will therefore have to be a little more vigilant this winter.