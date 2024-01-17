#Increased #liabilities #increase #sustainability #risk #warns #CFP

The Public Finance Council highlighted that the “increasing expression” of contingent liabilities, which has been increasing since 2015, associated with the successive worsening of financial debt and consequent refinancing needs “contribute to increasing the sustainability risk” of the Azores’ finances.

The Public Finance Council (CFP) warned that the budgetary situation of the Autonomous Region of the Azores remains below pre-pandemic levels, in the report, published this Wednesday, on the budgetary evolution of the autonomous regions in 2022.

The same organization highlighted that the “increasing expression” of contingent liabilities, which has been increasing since 2015, associated with the successive worsening of financial debt and consequent refinancing needs “contribute to increasing the sustainability risk” of the finances of this autonomous region.

“Despite the reduction in the budget deficit, the budget situation in the Autonomous Region of the Azores still remained below pre-pandemic levels. In 2022, the Azores presented a deficit of 7.7% of the region’s GDP (GDP), a decrease of 0.7 percentage points (pp) compared to 2021, despite the 1.1 pp drop in transfers under the LFRA Autonomous Regions Finance Law. The partial dissipation of the effect of the measures adopted in the context of the pandemic contributed greatly to this evolution (1.6 pp of GDPR). This effect was counteracted by the new financial support from the Regional Government of the Azores to SATA Air Açores, SA, which in 2022 increased its impact on the RAA’s financing needs (1.2 pp of GDPR) conditioning the recovery of the budgetary situation. Removing the absolute impact of these effects, the region would still have a deficit of 3.1% of GDPR, almost double that seen in 2019,” says the CFP report.

The CFP added that these developments have led to the debt ratio, in the Maastricht definition, reaching a new maximum. “In 2022, this indicator amounted to 3,064 million euros, equivalent to 60% of the region’s GDP, an increase of 0.6 pp compared to 2021”, says the report.

This organization states that in absolute terms, the debt stock increased by 13.1%, “fueled by a budget deficit that in 2022 contributed to increasing the region’s debt” to 3,064 million euros. “The high financial debt of the Azores remains exposed to the risks of debt refinancing,” said the CFP.

Report warns of debt repayments

“The profile of regional debt repayments (excluding entities outside the budgetary perimeter) shows that more than three quarters of these repayments to be made over the next 15 years will occur in full on the due date of the respective instrument (and not on a regular basis over time). This situation results from the privileged financing method being based on a single repayment period. This modality leads to an excessive concentration of repayments in certain periods, which increases the risk of debt refinancing in periods of greater volatility in the financial markets. The debt repayment plan shows that in the next 15 years only in 5 years (2031, 2033, 2034, 2035 and 2037) will the financing needs be residual, totaling 35 million euros (1.2% of the total). Over the remaining 10 years, the amount of planned reimbursements will total 2,794 million euros (98.8% of the total). A situation also noted in the recent opinion of the Court of Auditors à Conta dos Açores 2022, in which it suggests the need to adopt measures that promote the smoothing of the debt maturity profile, with the purpose of mitigating refinancing risks and associated costs ”, warns the CFP.

The report adds that global debt, which also includes commercial debt, “increased to 3,108 million euros (60.8% of GDPR), mainly reflecting deficit financing, the assumption of financial debt by some regional public companies and the carrying out the operation to increase the share capital of SATA Air Açores SA”, said the CFP.

The report draws attention to a further increase in contingent liabilities to 2,439 million euros, in 2022, (47.7% of GDPR), “mainly as a result of responsibilities assumed towards public entities outside the budgetary perimeter, in particular the related to SATA Group companies, in the process of restructuring”.

Growth does not cancel out debt growth

The CFP highlighted that although the nominal GDP of the Azores had, in 2022, the highest growth (12%) since 1995, this variation was “insufficient to inflect the trajectory of successive worsening of the debt ratio” of the region observed in the last fourteen years.

In 2022, the Azores showed economic growth in line with that seen in the country, with economic activity remaining above the pre-pandemic level. According to the provisional results of the Regional Accounts for the year 2022, the product generated in the region registered a real growth of 6.8%, less intense than that seen in 2021. The sectors of commerce, transport, accommodation and restaurants, as well as services provided to companies contributed to this growth with a variation of 18.3% and 19.6% respectively, penalized, however, by the decrease in the Gross Value Added (GVA) of agriculture, forestry and fishing (-2.6 %)”, says the report.

The CFP states that approximately three quarters (72%) of the reduction in effective expenditure in the Azores in 2022 was due to the “partial dissipation of the effect” of Covid-19 emergency measures (from 112.5 million euros in 2021 to 42 .3 million euros in 2022).

The report also left other notes about the finances of the Azores. “Interest charges interrupted the downward trend that had been observed since 2017. In 2022, regional public debt charges totaled 41.6 million euros, 2.1 million euros more than in 2021. Revenue saw a decrease of 6.9% motivated by the drop in transfers from the State and the Rest of the World. In its second year of implementation, the Recovery and Resilience Plan (PRR) continued to perform below expectations”, highlights the CFP.