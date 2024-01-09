Increased risk of cyclone formation

The risk of cyclone formation increases.

A cyclone could form in the coming days in the Indian Ocean. Cycloneoi.com indicates the increased risk of cyclogenesis in the Indian Ocean this weekend. “The latest trends show an increased risk of tropical storm formation (editor’s note: 10 to 20%, Friday, then 30 to 50%, Saturday),” we can read in its publication yesterday. This tropical storm could form north of the Mascarenes.

For the moment, trends do not confirm whether this future cyclone, if it sees the light of day, will affect Madagascar. The type of trajectory would be parabolic, moving towards the West, then towards the South to the South-East. The intensity, the timing, are also not determined. But it could evolve near Madagascar at the beginning of next week, again according to Cycloneoi.com. Météo Madagascar has not yet announced this risk of cyclogenesis yesterday.

Miangalya Ralitera

