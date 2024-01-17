Increasingly intensive US attacks on Houthis in Yemen

#Increasingly #intensive #attacks #Houthis #Yemen

Jakarta –

The United States (US) attacks on the Houthi rebel group which controls a number of areas in Yemen are increasingly intense. The US is known to have launched a number of fighter jets.

This time, at least four anti-ship missiles that the Houthis wanted to launch from Yemeni territory were successfully destroyed by US fighter jets.

Reported by Al Arabiya, Wednesday (17/1/2024), US Central Command or CENTCOM reported that US fighter jets launched more attacks against the Houthis on Tuesday (16/1) local time.

The series of attacks came less than a week after Washington and its ally, Britain, launched their first offensive in years against Houthi targets in Yemen.

The Houthis, on Monday (15/1) local time, targeted and attacked a container ship owned and operated by the US.

In response, US military forces attacked and destroyed four Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles.

A number of US defense officials said that the missiles were being prepared to be launched from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen. These missiles, according to US defense officials, pose a threat to US Navy ships.

“These missiles are being prepared to be launched from Houthi-controlled Yemeni territory and pose a threat to US merchant ships and Navy ships in the region,” said a US defense official who declined to be named.

The Houthi group, which controls most of Yemen’s Red Sea coast, claims its attacks on commercial ships are aimed at supporting Palestinians in their war against Israel in the Gaza Strip.

The Houthis, who are supported by Iran, have even promised to further expand their targets for attacks in the Red Sea to include US ships. The Houthis also emphasized that they would continue to launch attacks in the Red Sea after US and British military strikes on their radar and missile capabilities last week.

This week, a series of attacks reportedly targeted ships in the Red Sea. One of them is a Maltese-flagged bulk carrier ship owned by Greece, which earlier this week was hit by a missile while sailing to the northern part of the Red Sea, or about 76 nautical miles northwest of the port of Saleef in Yemen.

See the next page

(dwia/dwia)