Increasingly tense, China-US Deploy Warships in the South China Sea

Warships from China and the United States were in the South China Sea on Thursday (4/1), conducting rivalry exercises in the disputed waters. The exercise comes amid rising tensions involving US ally the Philippines.

A day earlier, China’s military or People’s Liberation Army (PLA) said that its two-day naval and air deployment, which was scheduled to end today, was carrying out “routine patrols” in the South China Sea.

The Chinese military statement did not say where exactly the patrols were carried out or provide specific details about the purpose of the drills.

Reported by the news agency AFPThursday (4/1/2024), the patrol was carried out as the United States said that the aircraft carrier strike group led by the USS Carl Vinson was conducting a two-day exercise with the Philippine Navy.

It is known that Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea region and ignores international court decisions that say its statements have no legal basis.

The country is deploying ships to patrol the busy waterway. China has also built militarized artificial islands to strengthen its claim to the South China Sea.

