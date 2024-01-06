Index – Abroad – A 4,000-year-old forgotten palace was found in China

#Index #4000yearold #forgotten #palace #China

During recent archaeological excavations in central China’s Honan Province, the remains of a 4,000-year-old palace and an adjacent grain store have been found, enriching the true understanding of the history of the ancient Xia Dynasty.

In the ancient walled city on the east bank of the Zhen Shui River, archaeologists have unearthed evidence of architectural grandeur – a 60-meter by 30-meter rammed earth foundation structure that was presumably one of the cornerstones of the city’s ancient palace building, Interesting Engineering reports.

This 1,800 square meter structure stands tall in the center, bordered by terraces, roundabouts and a central courtyard, revealing a bygone era.

Through a close examination of the foundations and postholes, we imagine a house complex that flourished in the splendor of the south and north terraces, complemented by east and west ramparts. This discovery not only reshapes our image of the ancient city plan, but also provides an insight into the architectural development of the Hsia period palace buildings.

says Li Bo, head of the excavation team.

In addition, next to the remains of the building, there are also the remains of a circular grain storage building from the time of the Hsia Dynasty, reminiscent of barns.

Artifacts found here reveal architectural marvels and question history. The actual existence of the Hsia Dynasty, often disputed as a mythological issue, seems much more real among these tangible remains.

