Index – Abroad – A 4,000-year-old forgotten palace was found in China

#Index #4000yearold #forgotten #palace #China

During recent archaeological excavations in central China’s Honan Province, the remains of a 4,000-year-old palace and an adjacent grain store have been found, enriching the true understanding of the history of the ancient Xia Dynasty.

In the ancient walled city on the east bank of the Zhen Shui River, archaeologists have unearthed evidence of architectural grandeur – a 60-meter by 30-meter rammed earth foundation structure that was presumably one of the cornerstones of the city’s ancient palace building, Interesting Engineering reports.

This 1,800 square meter structure stands tall in the center, bordered by terraces, roundabouts and a central courtyard, revealing a bygone era.

Through a close examination of the foundations and postholes, we imagine a house complex that flourished in the splendor of the south and north terraces, complemented by east and west ramparts. This discovery not only reshapes our image of the ancient city plan, but also provides an insight into the architectural development of the Hsia period palace buildings.

says Li Bo, head of the excavation team.

In addition, next to the remains of the building, there are also the remains of a circular grain storage building from the time of the Hsia Dynasty, reminiscent of barns.

Artifacts found here reveal architectural marvels and question history. The actual existence of the Hsia Dynasty, often disputed as a mythological issue, seems much more real among these tangible remains.

Comprehensive analyses, world-changing questions and visions of the future in one volume.

I WILL BUY IT

Follow Index on Facebook too!

I’m following you!

Also Read:  Index - Abroad - The Israeli soldiers liquidated dozens of Hamas terrorists with a clever ruse

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

FINANCIAL INCLUSION – La Paositra Malagasy launches into microfinance services
FINANCIAL INCLUSION – La Paositra Malagasy launches into microfinance services
Posted on
SAFETY ON NATIONAL ROADS
SAFETY ON NATIONAL ROADS
Posted on
SKSSF leader with indirect criticism against Panakkad; Explanation after the controversy Madhyamam – Madhyamam
SKSSF leader with indirect criticism against Panakkad; Explanation after the controversy Madhyamam – Madhyamam
Posted on
Kyiv has published photos of what it claims is a downed Russian hypersonic missile
Kyiv has published photos of what it claims is a downed Russian hypersonic missile
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News