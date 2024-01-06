Index – Abroad – A Florida inmate became pregnant in the prison where she has been serving her sentence for more than two years

#Index #Florida #inmate #pregnant #prison #serving #sentence #years

Daisy Link, 28, has been serving her sentence since June 2022 in a county jail in the state of Florida. However, her brother and lawyer now claim that she became pregnant in the meantime. Link allegedly called home on Christmas and then revealed that she was already four months pregnant, reports NBC News.

Crystal Barretto, the woman’s brother, and Marlene Montaner, her criminal defense attorney, tried to get Daisy placed under house arrest, especially now that she was pregnant.

However, it is not yet known how the prisoner became pregnant. The Miami-Dade Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has not commented on the case, and Barretto said his brother has not released details.

My brother, when he was able to call us every now and then, tried to tell us some parts of the story, but he is very afraid to say anything over the phone because his calls are recorded

Barretto said.

According to the lawyer, they currently suspect that another inmate could have gotten Daisy pregnant, as there are both male and female prisoners in the county jail, separated by floor.

A spokeswoman for the Miami-Dade Department of Corrections and Correctional Services said that an inmate did indeed contact facility staff on December 23 saying she was pregnant, which was confirmed after thorough investigations. He added that the case is currently being investigated, but so far there is no evidence that the pregnancy was the result of sexual violence.

The spokesperson added that pregnant prisoners receive adequate prenatal care, but the woman’s family remains concerned, believing that no one should be released from prison pregnant.

Daisy Link is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Facility in Miami-Dade County on a charge of murder. He is also accused of abusing a visitor or other inmate. His case has not yet gone to trial.

