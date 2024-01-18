Index – Abroad – A four-year-old boy died after swallowing a methadone pill

#Index #fouryearold #boy #died #swallowing #methadone #pill

A four-year-old boy died in the town of Haren, located in the Brussels region, after he allegedly swallowed a methadone pill, MTI wrote following a statement by the Belgian public service media RTBF.

The death occurred last weekend, and the Brussels prosecutor’s office opened an investigation on the suspicion of manslaughter.

According to the Het Nieuwsblad daily newspaper, the methadone used in drug withdrawal therapies belonged to a drug-addicted woman living in the building with the child’s family. “The other residents hold me responsible,” she said.

The suspect was reportedly interviewed and said he had lost the box containing the pills about six weeks earlier.

No arrests have been made at this stage. The investigation is still ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the events

said the spokesperson of the prosecutor’s office.

The news portal 7sur7.be wrote that the boy’s parents treated him with antibiotics, but they switched the medicines and accidentally gave the child methadone tablets.

Follow Index on Facebook too!

I’m following you!