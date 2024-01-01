Index – Abroad – A huge 7.6 magnitude earthquake shook Japan

The earthquake, which had a depth of 10 kilometers, occurred at 4:10 p.m. local time, about 42 kilometers northeast of Anamizu in Isikawa Prefecture, CNN reported.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami warning for the coasts of western Japan. According to the meteorological office, waves up to five meters high can reach the Noto peninsula.

The massive quake was followed by a series of strong aftershocks, according to the service. According to the US Geological Survey, at 16:18, a 6.2-magnitude, 10-kilometer-deep aftershock occurred about 4 kilometers southwest of Anamizu.

A 5.2-magnitude aftershock was reported 58 kilometers northeast of Anamizu.

The BBC writes that the words “evacuation” appeared in large letters and flashed on Japanese public television, urging people to flee to higher ground despite the winter weather.

Kansai Electric, the country’s largest nuclear power operator, said there was “no abnormality” at nuclear power plants in the affected area.

The earthquake in Turkey caused great destruction

One of the biggest natural disasters of last year was also caused by an earthquake, Turkey was shaken by earthquakes of magnitude 7.8 and then 7.7. The tragedy caused hundreds of billions of dollars in damage, killed or injured several people, and caused significant damage to Turkish infrastructure.

